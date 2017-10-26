5 most impactful ways Raw can invade SmackDown Live

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 01:40 IST

SmackDown Live attacked and laid waste to Raw...but soon, the tables will turn!

Is it just me or does the post-Hell in a Cell Shane McMahon seem to be a little on the edge?

He practically ambushed Kurt Angle and the other Superstars on Raw, without informing his own General Manager no less, and fell out with Daniel Bryan when he was asked about it the next day.

Not that you could blame him, to be honest.

I'd be far worse for wear had I thrown up a Hail Mary and gathered my courage to drop an elbow from the skies only to find that the person who was supposed to pad my fall had been dragged to safety...leaving a cold, hard table behind for me to crash on and burn.

But Shane's lack of equanimity aside, anyone with half a brain would realise that his balls-of-steel invasion of Raw this Monday will invite retribution.

It may not have been on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, but it will - sure as hell - come in the following weeks.

But how, you ask?

That's exactly what we've racked our brains to answer in the slides that follow.

We hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did, writing.

Oh and yes, if you can one-better my ideas, please don't hesitate to drop a bomb in the comments section below!

#5 Kurt Angle takes out Shane McMahon

Yes, it's about SmackDown Live vs Raw...but it could just as easily be about Shane McMahon vs Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle's backstage banter with Shane McMahon was all in good jest...until it suddenly wasn't.

And Shane especially took offence when Kurt suggested that Raw Superstars will blow their SmackDown counterparts out of the water...with the backstage invasion that followed seemingly in direct riposte to that one comment.

So apart from making it seem like SmackDown Live is at war with Raw, which has been established beyond a doubt by now, the WWE also managed to throw in a personal-ish angle between Shane and Kurt.

And should the two men end up leading out their respective brands at Survivor Series, having Kurt Angle attack Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live to set the tone for Raw's revenge would be a nice touch.