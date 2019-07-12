5 most influential wrestling families in WWE history

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 120 // 12 Jul 2019, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Hart Foundation dominated WWF in 1997 and were also comprised of real-life family members.

There's an old saying that goes 'you don't get to choose your family', and never is that truer than in the world of professional wrestling. For some young aspiring trainees, the journey to becoming a pro wrestler will mean leaving their families behind as they put all their focus into making it to the big leagues.

With that said, though, there have been some families that have been united by wrestling, with children going into the business much like their parents, and their own children doing the same as well. Instead of being separated, these families were bonded by the passion for pro wrestling they share, with each family having various members enjoying varying degrees of success as part of the WWE.

Here are the five most influential wrestling families in all of WWE history.

#5: The Rhodes family

The Rhodes family united in WWE in 2013 to take on the Authority family and the Shield.

For decades, the Rhodes family was a staple of WWE, with each member involved repping the group across different eras. In the Hulkamania era, it was the polka-dot clad Dusty Rhodes, who had wowed fans with his charisma on the way to three NWA Heavyweight title wins.

After the American Dream gave way, it was the turn for his eldest son, Dustin, who pushed the envelope as Goldust, becoming one of the most popular mid-card stars of all time, as well as capturing various championships in the process.

In more recent years, it was Cody Rhodes who represented the family, capturing the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles as part of WWE. Cody has, though, become a much bigger deal outside of the McMahon-led promotion, recently founding AEW - where his brother also competes.

1 / 5 NEXT