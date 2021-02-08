5 Most likely opponents for Asuka and the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka has held the WWE RAW Women's Championship for a very long period of time now, but one can make the argument that her booking hasn't been the best.

Asuka has had incredible matches, but there has just never seemed to be any kind of gameplan for her at all and the RAW Women's Championship, as opposed to, say, Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship.

A Champion is only as strong as the contenders she faces, and the WWE RAW Women's Championship needs strong players to lend it the validation it deserves. Here are five Superstars that Asuka could square off with in the months to come.

Do let us know what you think of this list in the comments section below.

#5 There's a big chance at Asuka could turn heel on Charlotte Flair in a feud to elevate the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Let's get the most obvious one out of the way first.

dear ocean

thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty..... all at once

🤍 pic.twitter.com/SJgXdQSMqR — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 7, 2021

It was odd indeed to see Charlotte Flair return and instead of confronting Asuka for a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship, lending her a helping hand with the Women's Tag Team Championship situation.

Advertisement

Now that the two women are no longer in possession of the said Championships, there is every chance that one of them turns heel, and from the looks of it, it will be Asuka.

WWE doesn't have to deal with the situation where the crowd will root for Asuka, even if she is a heel, because, within the ThunderDome, they can feed crowd noises and shape the narrative.

Charlotte vs. Asuka is the feud that the WWE RAW Women's Championship picture needs to feel important once again.