5 Most likely Opponents for Omos' debut match on WWE RAW

Thus far, Omos, who has been portrayed as the WWE RAW associate of AJ Styles, has just stood on the sidelines with his imposing figure, not stepping into the ring in actual matches with the active roster.

There will, however, come a point when Omos, all 7+ feet of him, will have to prove that he has what it takes when the bell rings, and we're here to talk about that situation.

Which member of the WWE RAW roster will step into the ring with Omos for his very first outing, one has to wonder, when the time is right. We have made a list of probable contenders for the role, and we invite you to do the same in the comments section below.

We're keeping the conversation limited to WWE RAW for now because Omos could certainly show up in the Royal Rumble to clear the field, but that's a totally different situation.

#5 Could Omos, and AJ Styles tear it up in a WWE RAW match?

There's always the chance that AJ Styles could betray Omos and push him to the point where the big man turns against him. It would potentially lead to an angle between AJ Styles and Omos, much like we saw between Shawn Michaels and Diesel in the 90s. However, a match of this nature shouldn't be Omos' first WWE RAW outing and should be saved for a stage like WrestleMania 37.

However, if such is indeed the plan, AJ Styles is a great first opponent because he can have a great match with just about anyone, even a broomstick.

It just seems too premature to break up Omos and AJ Styles anytime soon, before Omos secures a victory or two under his belt. Hence, let's look at other prospective WWE RAW opponents.