4 most loved WWE Wrestlers in history

Undertaker and Jeff Hardy have been favorites of the WWE Universe

For more than thirty years now, fans have been lining at multiple events to watch and cheer for their favourite WWE (earlier WWF) superstars, who have never shied away from putting on a stellar show whether it even required them to put their bodies on the line.

If it weren't for heels like Ric Flair, Bobby Heenan, and Roddy Piper among others, the popular babyfaces like Mick Foley and Ricky Steamboat would've never garnered the love and attention from the fans that they enjoyed. Some wrestlers got "over" with the crowd as villains, while others enjoyed the same fanfare as innocent babyfaces.

But there were even quite a few wrestlers who managed to leave a lasting impact on the people's hearts irrespective of their gimmick. However hard the fans tried, hating them was next to impossible, and that's the reason they rank amongst the most loved wrestlers in WWE history.

Let's take a look at four such wrestlers.

Honourable Mentions: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

#4 Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma has been one of the greatest in-ring performers

Jeff Hardy carved a niche as the high-flyer who could go to any extent to put on a classic contest and give the fans a phenomenal show.

Whether as a part of the legendary Hardy Boyz or as a singles competitor, The Charismatic Enigma is one of the most admired and loved babyface performers of all time.

His WWE Championship victory at Armageddon in 2008 received possibly one of the biggest pops from the WWE Universe. The Charismatic Enigma is one of the few wrestlers to complete the WWE Grand Slam and only the second to win all original Grand Slam titles.

Hardy's current rivalry against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura is bringing out the best from all the performers.

As for Hardy, he's already one of the greatest to compete inside the squared circle. Before he eventually hangs up his boots, a glimpse of Willow or Brother Nero would tear up the roofs and make him all the more appreciated and valued.

