5 Most offensive WWE promos of all time

These promos crossed a line that should never have been crossed.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 16:46 IST

Many promos today are completely scripted and feel generic

One of the most important elements of pro-wrestling are the promos, which wrestlers use to get the audience invested the feuds they are witnessing. Faces play the part of the good guys and do what they can to get the audience to cheer them while the heels make sure they are reviled by wrestling fans everywhere. Pretty simple formula.

Except it’s not as easy as it sounds. That’s why in the WWE today, there are so many promos which are completely scripted and feel generic as all hell. We rarely see people who can cut promos the way Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock did in their heydey.

With promos not being everyone’s cup of tea, there are more than a few instances where Superstars have gone off the deep end and cut some insane promos which crossed well beyond the line of what is decent.

So, without any further ado, here are the 5 most offensive WWE promos of all-time:

#5) CM Punk’s drug promo on Jeff Hardy

CM Punk’s whole gimmick in the WWE was pulled from his real life beliefs and practices – he was a straight-edge Superstar. No drugs, no alcohol, no smoking, no addictions. Jeff Hard, on the other hand, was into hardcore drugs, alcohol, smoking and addicted all sorts of substances. You can see what the problem is here.

When the two were feuding during their time together in the WWE, Punk decided to go into full douche mode as he started to berate Hardy for his use of narcotics and tendency to adhere to a strict party lifestyle.

As one might imagine, Punk’s overly pretentious attitude coupled with the WWE Universe’s love for Hardy meant that there was massive heat drawn on the Chicago native, which was admittedly the point of the promo. It did stretch into uncomfortable territory, though, as Hardy’s problems with drugs were well-documented by his multiple Wellness Policy violations.

You can see the promo above.