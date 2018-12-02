5 Most Probable Winners of The 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Women's Rumble Match 2018

The Royal Rumble is probably the most exciting pay per view event of the year. The excitement and suspense when waiting to see which superstar will come out next makes the Rumble match so entertaining to watch.

After the success of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, it is important that next year's version delivers too. The scenario is quite different this time. While last year Asuka could be seen as a highly probable winner from a mile away, it is difficult to pinpoint any such name this year. This unpredictability brings with it excitement, which is a good thing if you ask me.

This unpredictability is further enhanced by the fact that we never know who will compete in the match, owing to the fewer females than males on the main roster. Therefore, a winner could come from NXT as well, and not just from Raw or Smackdown. Let's delve in to see the ten most probable women to win the entire thing as per the current scenario. A similar list for the men's match can be found here.

#5 Natalya

The Queen of Hearts

This entry makes the list because of the acute shortage of protected women on the main roster. This is not to say that Nattie has been protected well, but being a gatekeeper has always kept her at a certain level on the card.

A Natalya win could set up an incredible friend vs friend, babyface vs babyface match for the title at Wrestlemania which may turn out to be awesome just like it did in 2007 with Undertaker and Batista.

Nattie deserves her moment after being the most enduring and prolific female wrestlers of almost all time. Knowing WWE's past of booking Nattie, this doesn't seem as likely as other entries on the list but considering how well this could turn out to be, this might as well become true.

