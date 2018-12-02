×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Most Probable Winners of The 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
351   //    02 Dec 2018, 18:33 IST

Women's Rumble Match 2018
Women's Rumble Match 2018

The Royal Rumble is probably the most exciting pay per view event of the year. The excitement and suspense when waiting to see which superstar will come out next makes the Rumble match so entertaining to watch.

After the success of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, it is important that next year's version delivers too. The scenario is quite different this time. While last year Asuka could be seen as a highly probable winner from a mile away, it is difficult to pinpoint any such name this year. This unpredictability brings with it excitement, which is a good thing if you ask me.

This unpredictability is further enhanced by the fact that we never know who will compete in the match, owing to the fewer females than males on the main roster. Therefore, a winner could come from NXT as well, and not just from Raw or Smackdown. Let's delve in to see the ten most probable women to win the entire thing as per the current scenario. A similar list for the men's match can be found here.


#5 Natalya

The Queen of Hearts
The Queen of Hearts

This entry makes the list because of the acute shortage of protected women on the main roster. This is not to say that Nattie has been protected well, but being a gatekeeper has always kept her at a certain level on the card.

A Natalya win could set up an incredible friend vs friend, babyface vs babyface match for the title at Wrestlemania which may turn out to be awesome just like it did in 2007 with Undertaker and Batista.

Nattie deserves her moment after being the most enduring and prolific female wrestlers of almost all time. Knowing WWE's past of booking Nattie, this doesn't seem as likely as other entries on the list but considering how well this could turn out to be, this might as well become true.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Charlotte Asuka
Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling fan since 2007
10 Most Probable Winners of The 2019 Men's Royal Rumble...
RELATED STORY
5 possible winners for the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 likeliest winners of the 2019 men's Royal...
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Possible Winners of 2019 Royal Rumble Match
RELATED STORY
5 shocking returns that may happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
5 Matches WWE needs to book for Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could become "repeat winners" at the...
RELATED STORY
Really Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could be surprise entrants in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Women who could win the 2nd Women's Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us