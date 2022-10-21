Create

WATCH: Most stylish women in wrestling today, WWE & AEW

By Piyush yadav
Modified Oct 21, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Scarlett Bordeaux (L); Saraya f.k.a. Paige (R).
Scarlett Bordeaux (L); Saraya (f.k.a. Paige) (R)

Women's wrestling has come a long way in WWE and other pro wrestling promotions. Earlier, female superstars hardly competed in any matches and were only used as sidekicks to mainstream wrestlers.

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

However, that has changed now and the women's division stands toe-to-toe with their male counterparts. Not only are these women known for their in-ring skills, but many are also famous for their fashion sense outside the ring as well.

These current and former WWE Women are known for their fashion sense alongside wrestling skills

The five names we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

  • Scarlett Bordeaux
  • Saraya (FKA Paige)
  • Charlotte Flair
  • CJ Perry
  • Becky Lynch

Watch the video in its entirety to learn more about these female superstars.

Edited by Neda Ali
