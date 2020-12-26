5 Most surprising moments in WWE this year - An unexpected alliance, Top Champion leaves 

The year 2020 has been one filled with unprecedented challenges for WWE, where the company had to make do with not having fans in the arena present.

WWE had to rely on its strongest asset, storytelling, paving the road with twists and turns to keep the audience engaged, and despite poor viewership numbers, there have been plenty of cool, unexpected, and surprising moments.

What are some of the surprising moments from this year that you think we may have missed out on? Be sure to let us know your own list in the comments section below, ladies, and gentlemen.

Can you foresee crowds entering the arena again in the year 2021, the way that things stand right now?

#5 Roman Reigns aligns himself with Paul Heyman and becomes the heel that the WWE Universe has always wanted him to be

Fans have wanted Roman Reigns to turn heel for many years now, and in 2020, Vince McMahon finally listened to the WWE Universe, transforming The Big Dog into The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table. However, what really sets Roman Reigns apart from every other heel in the WWE roster is the fact that he's now a Paul Heyman guy. The alliance with his advocate just makes Roman Reigns seem like a really big deal and consequently, a really big heel.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Of course, the company also has been to be commended for how they've booked Roman Reigns thus far, conferring the Universal Championship upon him and having him go over Drew McIntyre, the WWE Champion, at Survivor Series 2020, establishing that he's clearly the superior Champion.

Roman Reigns elevates just about everyone that he works with, be it Kevin Owens or Jey Uso. While this year has been terrible for WWE fans, it's been great for him. Well, the second half, at least.