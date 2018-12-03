×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 most underappreciated WWE Superstars on the current roster

J. Carpenter
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
386   //    03 Dec 2018, 23:06 IST

What's next for the Eater of Worlds?
What's next for the Eater of Worlds?

WWE has 2 main rosters full of some of the very best talents in the entire world. From top-to-bottom, WWE offers something for everyone, regardless of what type of Superstar you prefer. With that said, there are obviously some of those stars who slide through the cracks somehow and for one reason or another, they are overlooked or perhaps not given a creative opportunity that they may otherwise deserve.

In today's column, we take a quick look at 5 current WWE Superstars who definitely deserve better. Maybe they are the product of bad timing, maybe an injury threw them off-track or maybe it's simply a matter of poor booking decisions on behalf of WWE's creative minions. No matter the reasoning, there are a few WWE Superstars that are grossly underrated and highly underappreciated. Who are some of the current RAW and/or Smackdown Live Superstars that you feel are being neglected by the men in suits? Here's a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who are the most underappreciated.

#5 Curtis Axel

There's still some untapped potential here.
There's still some untapped potential here.

It's been quite some time since Curtis Axel got his break and made his developmental debut with FCW back in 2007. But if you can recall, there was a ton of buzz surrounding the signing of this third-generation superstar and a lot of hope that he might just be able to mirror some of his father's legendary skills. Unfortunately, the road has been pretty rocky for Axel since he made his main roster debut as a member of The Nexus in 2010.

While some may suggest that Axel simply did not inherit his dads' gene of perfection, I would like to opt for another possible hurdle that has stood in the way of Curtis surging to the top, which would be the lack of quality booking and minimal creative love shown by WWE's powers that be.

I'm fully aware that many, if not most of my readers will probably not agree with my sentiment towards the Ax-Man and I can certainly understand why a fan would not be in Axel's corner. After all, he's not the most charismatic WWE Superstar by any stretch of the imagination. However, I still firmly believe that Curtis has a plethora of untapped potential and if given the proper opportunity, we may all be surprised at what he actually accomplishes. What do we have to lose?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Wyatt Family The Ascension Bray Wyatt Tyler Breeze
J. Carpenter
SENIOR ANALYST
Little Rock, Arkansas "My belly's a lil' big, my heiny's a lil' big...but brother, I am BAD!" -Dusty Rhodes
8 WWE Superstars Who Failed To Live Up to The Hype
RELATED STORY
5 former NXT superstars who couldn't live up to...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT stars who are lost on the main roster 
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE losing streaks you might not be aware of
RELATED STORY
5 Main Roster Wrestlers Who Need A Fresh Start
RELATED STORY
5 Great NXT Tag Teams that failed on the main roster
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars who were asked to change their hometowns by WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Wrestlers You Did Not Know Were Canadian
RELATED STORY
7 WWE main roster stars who would be better off in NXT.
RELATED STORY
5 terrible decisions WWE made in the past 10 years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us