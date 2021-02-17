5 Most unexpectedly hilarious moments in WWE history

WWE has been pushing its product forward for decades and in that time, the company has been forced to go through several changes. From the gritty and serious moments in The Attitude Era to the relatively lighthearted PG Era, there have been many hilarious scripted segments.

There were times when D-Generation X was sent out to entertain the crowd, or when 3MB were destroyed in the most comical ways. Whilst these moments have made many lists throughout WWE's history, the following list looks at the most unexpected moments that caught the WWE Universe's attention.

The following are just five unexpected mistakes, botches, and moments that became some of the most hilarious WWE moments.

#5. Nia Jax screams "My Hole" on WWE RAW

Cheers to everyone who has sent me Nia Jax “MY HOLE!” memes, clips & song parodies...it genuinely has made my day. pic.twitter.com/2Q1DcXqnGo — Adam Wilbourn (@adamwilbourn) February 9, 2021

It's hard to miss the viral moment that occurred during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Nia Jax was in a Tables match against Lana when The Ravishing Russian dodged a leg drop on the apron. Jax was sent tailbone-first into the hardest part of the ring.

Jax screamed in pain before shouting, "My Hole!". Whilst that was the end of her night on RAW, it wasn't the last she would hear about the segment.

Over the past week, Jax's video where she screams "My Hole" has gone viral. Fellow WWE star Naomi even made it into a remix and shared it online with the WWE Universe.

Jax appeared alongside Shayna Baszler on the following episode of SmackDown as well. She was once again thrown tailbone-first into the apron by Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. But this time, she learned her lesson and decided not to scream any comments that could go viral.

That’s enough people! My own mother is making jokes about my incident! She says she doesn’t want to be left out. This isn’t even right!!!!!! Leave me hole alone 😫 pic.twitter.com/n557IeRjcg — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 15, 2021

Things got worse for Jax earlier this week when even her own mother decided it was time to comment on the viral trend. Of course, Jax shut her down straight away, but it shows just how far the internet can take an unexpected outburst.