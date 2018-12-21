×
5 Most WWE memorable moments of 2018

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    21 Dec 2018, 15:38 IST

2018 was an enjoyable year in the WWE
2018 was an enjoyable year in the WWE

With TLC in the history books, another calendar year in WWE is drawing to a close as 2018 gradually comes to an end.

2018 gave us some memorable moments that hyped fans up. 2018 was a good year for WWE and its wide fan base. Fans were treated to the first ever Women's Royal Rumble as 30 women battled it out at the Royal Rumble for a world title shot at WrestleMania. The first ever all-women's pay-per-view also took place in October this year as the inaugural edition of WWE Evolution took center stage.

We also the return of many stars from the past as Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley returned home to the WWE as full-time competitors. We also saw numerous dream matches like AJ Styles Vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan Vs The Miz.

Needless to say, 2018 gave us some great moments that are still fresh in our memories and will remain there for the foreseeable future. However, there were a few moments that stood out.

With that said, let's look at the top 5 moments of 2018 that every fan in WWE probably enjoyed.

#5 Evolution re-union at SmackDown 1000 goes awry as Batista takes a verbal shot at Triple H

Evolution returned at SmackDown 1000
Evolution returned at SmackDown 1000

On October 16, 2018, WWE celebrated 1000 episodes of the blue brand, SmackDown Live. As a part of the celebration was the much anticipated re-union of Evolution, a stable consisting of four legends and all-time greats that made a huge impact on WWE.

During the re-union, each of the four members (Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Triple H and Batista) had a few words to say individually. This appearance marked Batista's first appearance in WWE since 2014 and he made a massive impact on his one-night only return. When Batista grabbed the microphone, he took the time to acknowledge each member's achievements. After appreciating all that Triple H has down, The Animal took at shot at the fact that Triple H had never beaten Batista in the ring.

This led to an intense stare-down between the two icons as the WWE Universe was on the edge of their seats. Ric Flair eventually managed to get things back in control and calmed both men down.

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Shiraz Aslam is a hardcore wrestling fan who grew up watching WWE.
