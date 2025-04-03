5 Moves that WWE could bring back after Randy Orton's Punt Kick

A WWE wrestler typically has a set of moves that they use every time they compete in the ring. This is commonly referred to as their moveset. A moveset includes the regular moves that they commonly use and finishing holds, in addition to the rare special moves.

For example, Stone Cold Steve Austin is known for his Stone Cold Stunner. That isn't all, however. He frequently did the Lou Thesz Press, punches, and even corner kicks.

Wrestlers who have a long career tend to see moves come and go, especially if they are dangerous. For example, Randy Orton's Punt Kick was banned for years, but The Viper has promised to bring it back for WrestleMania and Kevin Owens.

While the Punt Kick is an extreme example, there are many moves that stars of World Wrestling Entertainment should bring back. This article will take a look at several, including one performed by John Cena, one from Finn Balor, and various others.

Below are five moves that WWE could bring back after Randy Orton's Punt Kick:

#5. Solo Sikoa needs to bring back the Spinning Wheel Kick

Solo Sikoa is a WWE SmackDown star. He leads Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and the injured Tonga Loa. He took over The Bloodline last year but soon lost control of it when he was defeated by Roman Reigns in January.

Nowadays, Solo is sometimes criticized by WWE fans for not having a fleshed-out moveset. With that being said, he did one move on NXT that should be brought back: the Spinning Wheel Kick.

The Spinning Wheel Kick, also used by his uncle Umaga, is a spinning kick that is often also called a Spinning Heel Kick. With his size and athleticism, it looks incredible. It would add a lot of flair to his matches.

#4. Jacob Fatu needs to bring his flipping Spear to WWE

Jacob Fatu is an absolute animal. The Samoan Werewolf is on the WWE SmackDown roster, just like Solo Sikoa, and he's hoping to capture the United States Title soon.

Unlike Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu has quite an incredible moveset. In WWE, however, he has still only used a fraction of some of his big moves. For example, he hasn't used his flipping Spear yet.

Fans might recognize it thanks to Bobby Lashley or Moose. Fatu did his own variation of it on the indies and in Major League Wrestling and it was truly devastating. Bringing it back could be a smart move.

#3. AJ Styles' Springboard Shooting Star Press was a thing of beauty

AJ Styles is a wrestling legend. He has been in the business for so long that he even competed in WCW. In fact, he is one of the only WWE Superstars to have competed in the 1990s and still be active in the ring today.

The Phenomenal Forearm is a move AJ Styles is well known for. While it is excellent, in the past, he used to mix it up and sometimes do a springboard into the Shooting Star Press.

If AJ can still pull it off, he should totally bring the Springboard Shooting Star Press back. For example, he could hit Logan Paul with it at WrestleMania. It would potentially allow for The Phenomenal One to steal the show at The Show Of Shows.

#2. John Cena's Springboard Stunner was too fun not to bring back

John Cena is one of the biggest legends in WWE history. Unfortunately, his career will soon be wrapping up. Cena intends to retire in December and is on a farewell tour this year.

While The Face That Runs The Place was never known for his expansive moveset, that began to change throughout the 2010s. As his time as a top singles champion came to an end, the WWE legend began adding new moves to his repertoire.

One move that Cena began to use is The Springboard Stunner. While Steve Austin mastered the Stone Cold Stunner, Cena's was completely different. While the execution wasn't always perfect, Cena using it was still crazy. John needs to bring it back before he retires.

#1. Finn Balor's Bloody Sunday was devastating

Finn Balor is a Monday Night RAW performer who is well known for spending the past three years or so as part of The Judgment Day. He is also a former Universal Champion.

The former NXT Champion uses a double stomp as his finisher these days, but he used to use The Bloody Sunday. That move is a DDT variation similar to Gangrel's Impaler DDT.

Unfortunately, he rarely uses it nowadays. That should and could change in the future. Finn recently picked up a big win on RAW. If he wants his winning ways to continue, perhaps bringing back The Bloody Sunday on a regular basis may be the best way to secure victories.

