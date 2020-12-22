5 Movie scenes where WWE Superstars used their finishers

Today, WWE is one of the biggest global media giants and boasts over a billion followers across social media. WWE has been the biggest pro wrestling company in the world for a long time now. WWE Superstars mostly stick with wrestling, but there have been a bunch of them who went on to try their hand elsewhere, most notably Hollywood.

Be it Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, or Roman Reigns, WWE's biggest Superstars have graced movie fans with their presence in big-budget Hollywood flicks. On many occasions, these Superstars are featured in action movies that require them to have fictional fights, almost similar to what they do in the squared circle. There have been instances in movies where WWE Superstar have surprisingly used their finishers during action sequences. Let's take a look at five such Superstars in this list.

#5 John Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment on Fred in Fred: The Movie

John Cena and Fred

Fred: The Movie came out a decade ago, with John Cena playing the role of Fred's dad. Cena is a figment of Fred's imagination and appears on various occasions during the film to extend his support and offer some crucial advice. In what might be the funniest scene in the entire movie, John Cena appears behind Fred when he seeks advice from him, and goes on to deliver an inspirational speech to pump up the kid.

John Cena's AA is one of the most impact moves in WWE history

In another sequence, John Cena casually lifts Fred up over his shoulders and then hits his signature Attitude Adjustment on the kid. Realizing his mistake, Cena quickly apologizes to Fred. Check out the scene at the 1:08 mark in the clip embedded above. The Attitude Adjustment, formerly known as the F-U, has helped John Cena win hundreds of matches, be it on weekly shows such as RAW and SmackDown, or The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WWE WrestleMania.