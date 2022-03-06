5 Superstars other than Shawn Michaels who deserve to be called Mr. WrestleMania 

Shawn Michaels is widely referred to as Mr. WrestleMania. The former DX member built a reputation on having amazing matches at The Show of Shows and creating memorable moments.

Over his 17 in-ring appearances at 'Mania, The Heartbreak Kid left a catalog of classics. His matches against Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, John Cena and The Undertaker brought out arguably their best performances at the event.

In fact, Shawn's first match against The Deadman at 'Mania 25 is widely considered to be the best match in the history of the hallowed event.

Although Michaels has been bestowed with the moniker, there are other superstars who are arguably as deserving of the title.

The Showcase of the Immortals has seen hundreds of legendary performers, matches and storylines over its 37 editions. Therefore, it's difficult to pick one outstanding performer who is head and shoulders above the rest.

Here are five superstars who challenge Shawn Michaels' status as Mr. WrestleMania.

#5: With 10 world title matches at The Show of Shows, John Cena is a strong shout for the title

WWE @WWE



Relive it all NOW:



Courtesy of @WWENetwork. The Firefly Fun House Match between @JohnCena & @WWEBrayWyatt may very well have been the most UNIQUE match in #WrestleMania history.Relive it all NOW: wwe.com/videos/john-ce… Courtesy of @peacockTV The Firefly Fun House Match between @JohnCena & @WWEBrayWyatt may very well have been the most UNIQUE match in #WrestleMania history.Relive it all NOW: wwe.com/videos/john-ce…Courtesy of @peacockTV & @WWENetwork. https://t.co/ZpQTOfK02i

John Cena is a very credible contender for the Mr WrestleMania title. The Face that Runs the Place has competed in a record 10 world championship matches on The Grandest Stage of them All. In fact, only one superstar in history has more wins at the event.

Cena has also been part of five main events, including headlining the most-bought WWE pay-per-view of all time: WrestleMania 28. And with the format changing to streaming services in the years since, it's likely that record will never be broken.

It's not just about matches, either. Who could forget Cena's heartwarming proposal to then-girlfriend Nikki Bella at 'Mania 33? Or his starring role in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse at 36?

With all this under Cena's belt, few can argue against him being the most iconic performer in the event's history.

#4: The Rock holds arguably the most impressive list of victims

The Rock is the only man to have faced and defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and John Cena at The Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull faced the Texas Rattlesnake in a trilogy at the 15th, 17th and 19th editions of the event, achieving victory in the final installment, which turned out to be Austin's retirement match.

The year before that legendary trilogy's conclusion, the Great One faced off against Hogan in a match billed as Icon vs Icon, which he won.

After returning from a seven-year hiatus in 2011, The Rock main-evented back-to-back WrestleManias against Cena, winning the first clash at the aforementioned highest selling WWE pay-per-view of all time.

With such distinctions at WWE's biggest event, it's easy to say that the 10-time champion deserves the famous title.

#3: Roman Reigns is a modern-day Mr. WrestleMania

Having just hit the peak of his career, Roman Reigns is already one of the most prolific performers in WrestleMania history. The Tribal Chief has main-evented five editions, including four in a row - a record only topped by the next entry on this list.

Reigns is also one of just two men to beat The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of Them All. And if he wins at this year's edition, he'll achieve another rare feat in unifying WWE's two top titles.

Every passing year, the Head of The Table elevates himself into more elite company, hitting milestone after milestone. It is not difficult to imagine him topping this list within the next decade.

#2: Hulk Hogan is the original WrestleMania main-eventer

Hulk Hogan is one of the primary reasons for WrestleMania's incredible popularity. The Hulkster was involved in the first nine main events of the show, interacting with mainstream stars such as Mr. T and Muhammad Ali as his popularity skyrocketed.

He was also the protagonist of possibly the greatest moment in WWE history when he bodyslammed Andre the Giant to win the WWF championship at the 3rd Show of Shows.

The Showcase of the Immortals is arguably what it is today because of the Immortal One himself, and the title of Mr. WrestleMania would not look out of place on his resume.

#1: The Undertaker is simply the most prolific performer in 'Mania history

For two and a half decades, The Undertaker was a defining presence at WrestleMania. The Deadman's 21-year undefeated streak is the single most impressive record in the storied history of the Show of Shows.

His body of work at the event includes world championship wins, breaking other streaks, amazing technical masterpieces and era-defining clashes. Even the match that ended the streak created one of the biggest monster heels in WWE history, a glowing testament to its legacy.

The Phenom was an innovator to the end, competing in a unique cinematic match to close his 'Mania story, which was received very positively.

Anyone would be hard-pressed to deny the title to The Undertaker, especially since he's beaten HBK at the event twice.

Edited by Jacob Terrell