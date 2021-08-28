5 music stars who got physical in WWE 

WWE is a part of popular culture, and part of that involves many crossovers with non-wrestling celebrities all around the world.

#5. Kevin Federline got involved with John Cena in WWE

Kevin Federline, better known in the music world as K-Fed, appeared in WWE storylines in 2006. Federline at the time was best known for his two-year marriage to pop sensation Britney Spears. K-Fed had ventured out on his own and created his own rap album entitled 'Playing with Fire'. His appearances in WWE were used to promote the album.

His early appearances in WWE involved him having altercations with then-WWE Champion John Cena. Things became physical just before that year's Cyber Sunday pay-per-view event, where John Cena slapped Federline for getting involved in his match.

He was not done there. At the Cyber Sunday pay-per-view, he appeared in the main event match between John Cena, King Booker and The Big Show. The match was dubbed a Champion of Champions match, as all three men were world champions at the time. Fans voted that the World Heavyweight Championship, which was held by Booker, would be on the line. Federline interfered and hit John Cena with his own WWE Championship, costing him the win.

The rap star then challenged John Cena to a match on the New Year's Day edition of Monday Night RAW. K-Fed surprisingly came out victorious in a No DQ match, winning the match following interference from Johnny Nitro and Umaga. At the end of the night, John Cena got his revenge bringing Federline into the middle of the ring and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to send him on his way.

Federline hasn't appeared on WWE television since. It has been noted that he was well received backstage and would be welcomed back. He has appeared in some notable roles since his WWE run. He appeared in the American Pie: Book of Love film, and also appeared on Celebrity Fit Club and Excess Baggage as himself.

