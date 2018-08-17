5 Must-see matches from NJPW G1 Climax 2018

New Japan Pro Wrestling's annual G1 Climax tournament is, arguably, the best tournament in professional wrestling. Having more than 90 matches in less than 30 days, this event is jam-packed with action!

The tournament plays out in a round-robin fashion which demands the best out of each competitor. This year's event was one of the best of all time with many highs and only a few lows, putting on amazing matches and furthering storylines with utmost efficiency.

Even though only one man can attain the glory of winning the G1 Climax, many rookies solidify their positions on the roster while the veterans keep proving their worth.

All these matches can be seen on NJPW's streaming platform- New Japan World

To choose the Top 5 matches from the countless spectacles was a difficult task and needed several revisions, so here are top 5 matches from G1 Climax 2018 that you must see!

Honorable Mentions

Tomohiro Ishii vs Hirooki Goto

If you are a fan of hard-hitting action, this is the match for you!

The two brawlers battle with stiff forearm strikes, headbutts and incapacitating clotheslines. This has to be Goto's best match since his 'Hair vs Hair' match against Suzuki at WrestleKingdom and Ishii is undoubtedly the most underrated talent in the company.

Tomohiro Ishii vs Kota Ibushi

A clash of styles! The high flying Golden Star going against the Stone Pitbull had Moonsaults off the balcony, chops to the throat and dramatic one-count kick outs!

This match proved that Ibushi is certainly on par with his best friend- the best bout machine- Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega vs Tetsuya Naito

The winners of the two previous editions of G1 Climax never disappoint and this was the third classic match between them in three years. Though this was not as good as their encounter in the finals of last year, this match is certainly another must-see!

