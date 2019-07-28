5 must-see matches from WWE this week (22nd-28th July, 2019)

Here are your must-see matches from WWE television this week

Getting through a full week's worth of WWE television can be quite an arduous task when you consider that there's Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK which clocks in at around eight hours.

On Monday Night RAW we had the Raw Reunion where several WWE legends and past-Superstars returned for a night of nostalgia and fun, on SmackDown Live The New Day graced us on commentary for the evening and Kofi Kingston chose his SummerSlam opponent.

Then on 205 Live Drake Maverick made his match against Mike Bennett official. Meanwhile over on NXT Candice Lerae attacked Io Shirai and on NXT UK Walter demolished Trent Seven.

And, we were even treated to a bonus show with WWE Network Special Smackville hitting the streaming service live on Saturday, bringing us a Nakamura Intercontinental Title defence and a Triple-Threat match between Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

With so much wrestling it certainly isn't any wonder that, contrary to popular belief, WWE occasionally put on some really great wrestling matches that can compete with the top wrestling matches from any promotion.

So, if you don't have time to watch everything but want to see the best matches WWE has put on this week, then look no further as we bring you the 5 must-see matches from WWE this week.

#5. Walter Vs. Trent Seven - NXT UK (24th July, 2019)

Walter and Trent Seven had a slobberknocker

Trent Seven has always sort-of played second-fiddle to Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne when it comes to Moustache Mountain and people often make fun of his appearance but make no mistake the guy can be an absolute beast when required.

And that was certainly required when he found himself facing the NXT UK Champion and completely dominant force Walter on this week's NXT UK, which was still set at Download Festival.

Walter and his 'foreign invader' Imperium stable have wasted no time in running through Moustache Mountain, taking Pete Dunne's NXT UK title and demolishing Tyler Bate, leaving Seven left standing.

The match started with Seven angrily calling out Walter and then attacking Walter before the bell even rings and what followed was a slobber-knocker of a match between two hard-hitting big lads that ended with Seven wishing he'd been careful what he wished for.

The match itself with brilliant in all its brutality with Walter and Seven knocking lumps off of each other, and, of course, chopping each other's chests raw. But the aftermath and the way Walter won was what elevated it.

Walter powerbombed Seven on the apron, and then powerbombed him five more times until the referee decided enough was enough and called off the match, all whilst Walter's loyal Imperium stood guard to prevent interference.

Imperium remain incredibly dominant.

Here's the reaction to the match on Twitter,

Go out of your way to watch Trent Seven vs Walter from tonight’s #NXTUK — Sam Gradwell (@sam_gradwell) July 24, 2019

WALTER’s best #NXTUK match since New York. Probably my favourite Trent match too. CHOPS. — LOSERWEIGHT (@LSRWGHT) July 24, 2019

