5 Must-see moments from WWE Raw (May 29th, 2017)

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 11:02 IST

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 is this Sunday and it’s a Raw brand exclusive event. Because of this, the Monday night crew was in full “go home” mode. By all accounts, this was a solid attempt to spike interest for the upcoming Pay-Per-View, mostly thanks to a couple of matches that were advertised in advance that more than delivered.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns especially tore the house down in the main event, creating several must-see moments.

The only segment of the night that turned out to be a dud was Alexa Bliss’ “This Is Your Life” angle. As talented as the current Raw Women’s Champion is on the microphone, even she couldn’t make anybody care that a couple of people supposedly from Bayley’s past now want to make out in the middle of the ring.

If we can all scrub those few minutes from our memories, then we can properly get back to praising the best moments from this Monday night.

Other highlights that you’ll kick yourself if you missed include when R-Truth borrowed some of Goldust’s promo schtick, the Tower of Doom that contained three of Raw’s biggest stars, and the final move before the Hardyz tasted victory in a big multi-man matchup.

This is the countdown that provides visual aids via gifs for its recap, so continue on and find out what the most must-moments were from this edition of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Two thumbs up for these promos

Since reverting back to his cinema-obsessed origins, Goldust no longer is buddies with R-Truth. His promos have been great, including the one this week that was laced with Pulp Fiction quotes. Surprisingly, he wasn’t the only one referencing popular movies.

R-Truth sat in the director’s chair as well for a backstage promo that aired right after the one from his former tag partner. Believe it or not, this was actually really good. Truth showed some fire and even played off the movie theme well when he inserted some Shaft lines.

Hopefully, Goldust, as well as Truth, get to make a few more of these pre-taped backstage packages with the cinematic theme because this really plays to both of their strengths.