The 5 MVPs of All In

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.37K   //    02 Sep 2018, 18:31 IST

What a
What a monumental success!

All In is officially in the history books, and it's safe to say the independent supershow was a monumental success.

The show has seen international praise, from both fans and people within the industry. Everything seemingly went off without a hitch.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

But there's always some stars, who shine just that bit brighter than others. Here are the 5 MVPs of All In.

Remember, this list is purely subjective, feel free to have your own MVPs for this truly amazing show.

#5 Chris Jericho

A
All In... IS...JERICHO!

The WWE star has made major waves over the past year outside of the company, appearing at WrestleKingdom 12 against Kenny Omega in January, and capturing the IWGP Intercontinental championship from Tetsuya Naito in June.

But no-one could've expected the first-ever Undisputed Champion to make the impact he did at All In. Following a victory over Pentagon Jr by Kenny Omega, Jericho blindsided the IWGP Heavyweight champion, in full Penta garb, hitting the code breaker, before unmasking.

It was shocking, incredible and truly one of Jericho's highlights in what has been a truly incredible 2018 for the Canadian.

#4 Stephen Amell

A
Amell (left) as the Green Arrow, alongside Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) and Nyssa Al Ghul (Katrina Law)

As a TV and Movie star, it would've been easy for Amell to rest on his laurels, and capitalize on his stardom as billionaire Oliver Queen, who moonlights as the emerald-clad superhero on CW's Arrow.

Instead, Amell has entered the world of Pro-Wrestling, and at All In, truly took it to the established Christopher Daniels.

It may not have been the best match of the night, but there's no denying that the Canadian actor went above and beyond to give the fans, both in Chicago and at home, a match worth watching.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
