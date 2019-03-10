5 Nastiest bumps Stephanie McMahon has taken in WWE

Stephanie McMahon is a WWE legend

A lot of WWE fans aren't big fans of Stephanie McMahon but I sort of disagree with them because I think the problem is that WWE use her in the same way as a heel authority figure which has gotten stale now.

Stephanie McMahon is an absolute legend and one of the most underrated performers in WWE history. She's not only a great performer when inside the ring but she is also brilliant on the mic. If you go back to the early 2000s, Stephanie McMahon was one of the most compelling characters in WWE.

Let's start off today by looking at some of the nastiest bumps that Stephanie McMahon has taken in her WWE career. Did I miss any? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 Pedigree from Triple H

The main event of WrestleMania 18 saw Triple H face Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho for the title. Jericho had The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon, in his corner.

The finish of the match saw Stephanie McMahon come into the ring with a steel chair. She went to hit Triple H with it but the referee stopped her. The Game then hit his wife with the Pedigree and he didn't hold back with it either.

The Game went on to win the match and the WWE Undisputed Championship.

#4 Going through a table at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins versus Triple H at WrestleMania 33 ended up being a disappointment in the end. The biggest problem with it was probably how much time Seth Rollins spent out with injury leading up to the match and the storyline and build itself was not the most compelling that we've seen. The fact that Rollins was probably not fully fit also led to a much slower match than we'd expect.

The finish saw Stephanie McMahon get on the apron to try and distract Rollins. Rollins then superkicked The Game and he crashed into Stephanie. She lost her balance and crashed through a table that had been set up at ringside.

