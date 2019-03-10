×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Nastiest bumps Stephanie McMahon has taken in WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.66K   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:16 IST

Stephanie McMahon is a WWE legend
Stephanie McMahon is a WWE legend

A lot of WWE fans aren't big fans of Stephanie McMahon but I sort of disagree with them because I think the problem is that WWE use her in the same way as a heel authority figure which has gotten stale now.

Stephanie McMahon is an absolute legend and one of the most underrated performers in WWE history. She's not only a great performer when inside the ring but she is also brilliant on the mic. If you go back to the early 2000s, Stephanie McMahon was one of the most compelling characters in WWE.

Let's start off today by looking at some of the nastiest bumps that Stephanie McMahon has taken in her WWE career. Did I miss any? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 Pedigree from Triple H

The main event of WrestleMania 18 saw Triple H face Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho for the title. Jericho had The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon, in his corner.

The finish of the match saw Stephanie McMahon come into the ring with a steel chair. She went to hit Triple H with it but the referee stopped her. The Game then hit his wife with the Pedigree and he didn't hold back with it either.

The Game went on to win the match and the WWE Undisputed Championship.

#4 Going through a table at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins versus Triple H at WrestleMania 33 ended up being a disappointment in the end. The biggest problem with it was probably how much time Seth Rollins spent out with injury leading up to the match and the storyline and build itself was not the most compelling that we've seen. The fact that Rollins was probably not fully fit also led to a much slower match than we'd expect.

The finish saw Stephanie McMahon get on the apron to try and distract Rollins. Rollins then superkicked The Game and he crashed into Stephanie. She lost her balance and crashed through a table that had been set up at ringside.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Stephanie McMahon
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
How Triple H and Stephanie McMahon helped change women's wrestling forever in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Best Stephanie McMahon Promos
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Watch Stephanie McMahon perform a Bollywood dance with the Singh Brothers (video)
RELATED STORY
5 Romantic Storylines Stephanie McMahon was involved in
RELATED STORY
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon - 5 shocking moments involving the WWE couple
RELATED STORY
5 Untold reasons why Stephanie McMahon works RAW's top storylines
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bruce Prichard responds to rumors of an affair with Stephanie McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 Top betrayals in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Becky Lynch attacked Stephanie McMahon and got suspended on WWE RAW 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals her dream WWE match 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us