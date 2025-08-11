5 New Matches for WWE Clash in Paris That Can Be Announced on RAW

John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris was announced on SmackDown. Will RAW follow suit by announcing a big match? Many angles kicked off on last week's show after SummerSlam.LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns all confronted Seth Rollins in some capacity. Stephanie Vaquer earned a shot at the Women's World Championship by winning the Evolution Battle Royal.Several other feuds could be booked for the international PLE, especially with titles at stake. WWE might announce any of the next five matches for Clash in Paris on RAW.#5. AJ Styles could get another crack at Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental TitleAJ Styles isn't done with Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship. The two had another encounter last week, with Styles tossing Dirty Dom's wrestling boot in his face.That boot helped Dominik defeat The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam. Several champs who won titles at WrestleMania, like Cena, Jacob Fatu, and the duo of Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, have already dropped them.Styles deserves at least one more singles run, and beating Dirty Dom at Clash in Paris would be a satisfying result for the WWE Universe.#4. Rusev vs. Sheamus with a stipulation attached View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRusev and Sheamus have been battling each other on RAW for the past month. They both missed SummerSlam but are likely to have at least one or two more brawls.When two beasts can't stop charging at each other, bookers should add a stipulation to a featured showdown. Officials could go with a Paris Street Fight or a Falls Count Anywhere match since they'll likely fight all over the arena.Since both stars missed out at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the former stablemates could be booked for Clash in Paris.#3. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental TitleWith Lyra Valkyria in her rearview mirror, Becky Lynch is looking toward different challengers. She claimed no one backstage was worthy, but was confronted by Nikki Bella.Bella missed a featured spot at Evolution because of Liv Morgan's injury. She participated in the Battle Royal but was eliminated by Lash Legend.The former Divas Champion mentioned that she was okay with retiring since the division was in good hands with Lynch and her contemporaries.With a recharged battery and serious neck injury no longer holding her back, Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris could be announced on RAW.#2. RAW could determine the Women's World Title matchNaomi will defend the Women's World Title on RAW against former champion IYO SKY. Rhea Ripley still feels entitled to another shot at the belt despite being pinned at SummerSlam and having already lost several other shots.Regardless of who wins on RAW, they'll have to deal with Stephanie Vaquer. Naomi losing would erase her cash-in, which would be a mistake. She's done great work with her heel turn.If someone interferes or cheats, the two could square off in Paris with Vaquer included. It would be another Triple Threat, but also a good way to get all three on the card.#1. Seth Rollins could defend in a Fatal Four-Way matchRoman Reigns adorns a painted poster for Clash in Paris. WWE could pigeonhole him into a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Title, but he never held the title.LA Knight was cheated out of his chance to beat Seth Rollins by CM Punk because The Architect cashed in on CM Punk at SummerSlam. Regardless, the bookers could put all four in a match since The Visionary has battled all three throughout 2025.That would also potentially set up the debut of another addition to Rollins' group, since outside interference would technically be allowed.