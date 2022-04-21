5 female wrestlers who could team with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's alliance came to an end on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Nightmare attacked her tag team partner after they suffered a loss to Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Ripley was pinned by the Women's Tag Team Champions during a title match. She blamed it on Morgan and viciously assaulted her after the bout. The attack suggests that their partnership is well and truly over and that they will be feuding for a while.

However, given the Riott Squad member's solid performance in the tag team division, she should stay there for a bit after her feud with Ripley. If that is to happen, Morgan will need a new tag team partner to climb up the ranks of the division.

In that regard, here are five female wrestlers who could team up with Liv Morgan on RAW.

#5. On our list of potential tag team partners for Liv Morgan: Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. requires a good storyline

Nikki A.S.H. was the one who betrayed Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago. However, with the latter turning heel by attacking Liv Morgan, WWE has an exciting possibility on its hands.

The creative can have Nikki turn face and join forces with Morgan. Fans have failed to understand why the former is an 'Almost Super Hero' while also playing a villainous character. The 33-year-old's history with Ripley could also be a compelling reason she aligns herself with Morgan.

#4. Doudrop

Some time in the tag division would do Doudrop good

Doudrop hasn't been seen on RAW for a while now. With her return to television in the works, the RAW Superstar requires good storylines and matches.

That could happen if WWE pairs her with Liv Morgan. The company loves their mismatched tag teams, and Morgan-Doudrop is about as misfit as can be. The latter is a solid wrestler who would do well in the tag team division. Giving her an extended run alongside a fan favorite would put the Scotswoman back in the spotlight.

#3. Queen Zelina

This is a tricky one. Queen Zelina split up the team between her and Carmella. However, it's hard to judge who the heel is properly. Meanwhile, the latter had a (very intense) makeout session with Corey Graves on live TV, adding to the confusion.

Either way, Zelina would be a solid tag team partner for Liv Morgan. Having won the Queen of the Ring tournament, she has had a stellar run in the tag team division. Teaming with Morgan would give Zelina another chance at the Tag Team Championship she lost recently.

#2. Asuka

Asuka as Liv Morgan's partner would be a significant bit of booking

Asuka's return to WWE has been a long time coming. The Empress of Tomorrow should challenge for the Women's Championship as soon as she returns. However, WWE can hold off on it and have her build some momentum in the tag team division.

Asuka has had great runs in the tag team division before. Her tandem with fellow fan-favorite Liv Morgan and a reign with the Tag Team Championship would be a great bit of booking. The duo's eventual split could also have the 40-year-old challenge for the top title with massive momentum on her side.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is another top superstar waiting in the wings for her return. Although the RAW Superstar is world championship material, Little Miss Bliss could replicate her successful Tag Team Championship run from 2019, this time alongside Morgan.

In addition to being a top singles competitor, Bliss is also great at tag team wrestling. If WWE can book her to become Liv Morgan's tag team partner, it would be great for both superstars.

Morgan can gain some much-needed credibility and lessons partnering with The Goddess. Meanwhile, the latter can steadily climb up the ranks of the women's division once again.

Edited by Pratik Singh