5 new stars WWE has added to SmackDown's women's division

SmackDown, RAW and NXT all have their own rosters, but sometimes there's a draft where stars switch brands. The WWE Draft may be a few months away, but that hasn't stopped WWE from shaking things up a bit and moving some of its talent around and more importantly, adding fresh new talent to the main roster.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of this has been SmackDown's women's division, which was looking a bit thin on the ground following several spells of talent releases. The blue brand was in desperate need of new faces.

And new faces is exactly what the blue brand got as WWE has debuted a plethora of new and exciting talent from NXT on SmackDown over the last few weeks, as well as bringing over someone from RAW and evening bring back a released star.

Without further ado, here are the five new stars that WWE has added to SmackDown's women's division.

#5. and #4. Shotzi and Tegan Nox debuted as a new tag team on SmackDown

Tegan Nox and Shotzi (Blackheart) made their SmackDown debuts two weeks ago when they took on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina and defeated the champs on their debut in a non-title match.

They were last seen messing around with their tank backstage on last week's SmackDown, where they accidentally shot a rocket from the tank into Baron Corbin's crotch. So basically, they're destined for greatness already!

