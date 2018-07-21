5 New tag teams WWE should seriously consider

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Braun Strowman won the men's Money In The Bank match in June

In 2017, tag team wrestling in WWE underwent somewhat of a revival, with matches involving The Hardy Boyz, The Shield, The Bar, The Usos and The New Day often stealing the show at PPV events between May and December.

However, it’s become clear over the last six months that WWE no longer sees the tag division storylines as anything close to a priority on Raw and SmackDown Live, despite both rosters being more stacked than ever with duos who are waiting for a meaningful rivalry.

We’ve already seen some unlikely alliances form in 2018 so far, from Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy to Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if WWE creates more and more makeshift tag teams as the year progresses.

With that in mind, and with several Superstars lacking any real storyline direction on Monday and Tuesday nights right now, let’s play fantasy booker and take a look at five possible duos that WWE should seriously consider putting together.

#5 Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle

Jason Jordan moved to Raw when he was revealed as Kurt Angle's long-lost son

Remember when Jason Jordan was first revealed to be Kurt Angle’s ‘son’? The assumption at the time among many fans was that, further down the line, JJ would admit that he made the whole thing up in order to receive better opportunities on Monday Night Raw.

Well, due to Jordan’s six-month absence from television in 2018 because of injury, there hasn’t been much development in this storyline, but that doesn’t mean WWE won’t pick it up again when the former American Alpha member makes his long-awaited return soon.

Assuming Jordan really did lie to Angle about being his biological son, maybe the storyline could be revived by the two men entering the tag division to win the Raw Tag Team Championships upon JJ’s return.

Then, when the father-son duo eventually loses the titles, Jordan could finally reveal the truth and become the obnoxious heel that many people want to see him as.

