5 new WWE tag teams Triple H must form after WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 in the rearview mirror, it's time for WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, to begin moving forward and build new things for the next 365 days. One of the things he needs to focus on is building the tag team division on the main roster.

Ad

While there have been some positives since Triple H took over, the depth of the division is still prominent. The New Day doesn't have enough babyface teams to defend their titles against, while the Street Profits are heels who are getting cheered. There's also a sort of hot potato on SmackDown, so a more consistent reign is needed.

Nevertheless, let's look at five new teams Triple H must form post-WrestleMania 41.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser could name Ilja Dragunov as his new partner

Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov. (Photos: WWE.com)

With rumors of Gunther being moved to SmackDown, Ludwig Kaiser would be left alone on RAW. He might not get a shot at a midcard push with stars like Dominik Mysterio and Penta, so why not let him be part of the tag team division with Ilja Dragunov?

Ad

Trending

Dragunov has been rumored to be close to returning from injury, so instead of him getting lost in the shuffle of the midcard, it might be a good idea to let him flourish with Kaiser as a tag team. Both are relatively young, so they can afford to be a team for a few years before a real push as singles stars.

As mentioned above, there are too many heel teams on RAW, so Triple H could turn Kaiser face. The New Day is hated, and if Dominik can get cheered, it might work with the German star as well.

Ad

#2. Bronson Reed could return with Jeff Cobb

Ad

Bronson Reed is currently recovering from an ankle injury, causing him to miss WrestleMania 41. Reed was a heel before his injury, but with Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion and Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion, it wouldn't be a good look for the behemoth to lose his first feud upon his comeback.

So, Triple H could let him wreak havoc in the tag team division by bringing in a new partner – Jeff Cobb. The two could dominate the division, starting with a win over The New Day and defending the titles to solidify their reign before going their separate ways and aiming for singles championships.

Ad

#3. AJ Styles and Karrion Kross could form an unlikely alliance

Karrion Kross and AJ Styles. (Photo: WWE.com)

It's unclear what's next for AJ Styles and Karrion Kross after WrestleMania 41. Styles was frustrated with his loss to Logan Paul, but it seems like he was alright with the effort he put in. Kross, on the other hand, cut the best promo of his career on the post-show, which went viral.

Ad

The two stars had another confrontation backstage last Monday on RAW, with Kross trying to instigate Styles into finding his mean streak again. Maybe they could form a tag team first to build their story that would culminate with Styles putting over Kross, who could then challenge for a world title later this year.

#4. Santos Escobar and Andrade could represent WWE in AAA

Ad

One of the biggest news stories coming out of WrestleMania is WWE's purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The two promotions will host World's Collide in June, which opens up a lot of possibilities. Los Garza and LWO could represent WWE as tag teams in AAA.

But why not make things more interesting by putting together Andrade and Santos Escobar? The two could have a rivalry at first, which could culminate in them teaming up and possibly dethroning The New Day as World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

With them established as tag team champions, they could go to AAA and possibly gain double-champion status by winning the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Andrade could also challenge for the AAA Mega Championship, and Escobar might aim to claim the AAA Latin American Championship.

#5. Logan Paul might hire Omos to help him

Logan Paul and Omos. (Photos: WWE.com)

There's no denying that Logan Paul fits in WWE very well, but his status as a part-timer makes it difficult to book him properly. Paul's reign as United States Champion was underwhelming because he barely defended it.

Ad

Since he's not going for another World Title shot, why not give him a dominant tag team partner like Omos? The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE television for more than a year, but becoming the muscle for The Maverick puts him into the spotlight immediately.

And if they become tag team champions, Omos could defend the title by himself or just have Paul come in, stay on the apron until tagging in just to pin for the win. It will also give him a ton of heat, potentially putting himself in a position to go for a singles title again down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More