We hope you lovely people in the WWE Universe had a great New Year celebration. Us wrestling fans were treated to a banger of a SmackDown episode on Friday night that summed up the kind of year the industry had in general.

With respect to WWE, it was one of the most eventful 12 months in the company's history. From shocking returns to an outright regime power shift, it was one significant piece of news after another. To the company's credit, they adapted extremely well, with the results being shown in the improvement the product has had over the last few months. However, there is always room for betterment.

The new year brings with it a new dawn and the chance to start fresh. As such (and while we are still in festive spirits), here are five New Year's resolutions WWE can pursue to achieve better results.

#5 On our list of New Year resolutions WWE can implement in 2023: Give the Women's Division a shot in the arm

The Women's Division could do with some more depth

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, the WWE Women's Division has been booked in solid fashion. However, given the talent in its ranks, it can and should be in spectacular territory, something that isn't quite the case at the moment. This seems to ring true for the SmackDown side of things in particular, with 2022 being a lackluster year for the top champions there.

Better booking for the women would result in a much more engaging product. The likes of Bayley, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Raquel Rodriguez are all champion material. Strap rockets to their backs and have them do their thing, and the ratings and numbers should follow suit.

#4 Eliminate 50-50 booking

Vince McMahon was notorious for having two superstars trade wins like the barter system days. Triple H, to his credit, has reduced that trend significantly. However, 2022 has seen him succumb to it on more than one occasion, which is something he should look to eliminate from his product in 2023.

The likes of Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and Matt Riddle have taken too many pointless defeats just to raise the stakes of their feuds. Decisive victories are key to establishing stars, and WWE and HHH should focus on that aspect of things from here on out.

#3 Don't mess up Money in the Bank

Since 2017, only Big E's tremendous Money in the Bank ladder match win and subsequent cash-in has been a feel-good moment for the acclaimed WWE gimmick.

This year's atrocity of Austin Theory cashing in his briefcase on the United States Championship was the last straw for many. It is quite surprising to see a shock-and-awe concept being diluted like this, and we feel 2023 should return it to its glory.

The women's side of things isn't any better, with the majority choosing to cash in on the same day. This trend has to be binned in 2023, and we hope Triple H and team realizes it early into the year.

#2 Sami Zayn is slotted into the main event picture

Zayn has been a revelation in 2022

Roman Reigns will take the plaudits, but we reckon no one had a better 2022 than Sami Zayn. The man was the living embodiment of Midas minus the smug attitude and delusion. Okay, maybe that is there now, but no one can deny that everything he touched in the last 12 months has turned to gold.

Zayn has been nothing short of spectacular no matter what role WWE gave him. From wrestling that riot of a match against Johnny Knoxville to smashing it as the Honorary Uce, he has had the best year of his career. Everyone looks like a Two compared to his One, and it's time the company recognized his efforts and placed him wrestling in the main event throughout 2023.

It doesn't matter if The Master Strategist is wrestling his Tribal Chief or producing clinics with the likes of Gunther or The Usos. Give the man the push of his life and watch 2023 be as golden as his 2022. Usologist and Dawg approved.

#1 Book Roman Reigns and The Usos to lose their titles

Roman Reigns and The Usos have been ruling WWE with an iron fist lately. They have had a rocking 2022 and have been the benchmarks in the company. They are also holding four major titles on offer and don't look like dropping them anytime soon.

However, 2023 should be the year Triple H and team give us two shocking moments and have both Reigns and the twins drop their championships. By this point, they have acquired such an untouchable aura that their defeat will seem like a big deal.

As such, this year should see the end of the Roman Empire and The Bloodline's reign of terror. The status quo being restored is a matter of when and not if, and the ball is in Triple H's court to serve back in style. If it is Sami Zayn who ends up dethroning The Tribal Chief, WWE can take all our money and then some.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes