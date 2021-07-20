5 next opponents for WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View set the stage for a great match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. It would also be the night that The Queen would finally get one over on Ripley, forcing her to tap out to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Flair did admittedly use underhanded tactics to pick up the win, trapping Ripley's legs between the ringpost and the steel steps and then slamming it. We could very well see a rematch between the two RAW stars.

“so many people to destroy…… so little time.” 🌱🌿💚 pic.twitter.com/622vbF2Zef — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2021

However, Flair as RAW Women's Champion also opens up the field for the rest of the RAW Women's division to challenge for the title, meaning that pretty much anyone could challenge Flair for the title next.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could be Charlotte Flair's next opponent for the RAW Women's Title.

#5. Rhea Ripley tried to avenge Charlotte Flair unfairly targeting her leg to pick up the win at Money in the Bank

Starting with the obvious one. Ripley and Charlotte Flair have been in a program together for some time now, some of it has been good and some of it has been bad.

The two women lost the crowd at the beginning of their match during Money in the Bank, but by the end the crowd were fully won over as Flair's vicious assault on Ripley allowed her to tap the Aussie out.

Ripley will probably be sporting a leg injury for a while to sell the effects of what Charlotte did to her at Money in the Bank. This would certainly fit with the storyline that the two have been telling about faking injuries and being 'The Dirtiest Player in the Game.'

But Ripley will more than likely want to try and regain the title she lost and will want revenge for the assault on her leg, so we could very well see the feud between the two continue instead of a new challenger.

