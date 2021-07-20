5 next opponents for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley 

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully defended his title against former world champion Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank. It was one of the most one-sided and dominant displays we've seen from a champion against a legitimate challenger for some time.

The Almighty Bobby Lashley has been an impressive champion on Monday Night RAW and he's definitely stepped up his game to the point where he's running out of believable challengers.

But that doesn't mean that there aren't believable challengers out there. In fact, WWE could easily have a number of WWE Superstars step up to challenge the Hurt Business star.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could be Bobby Lashley's next opponents.

#5. John Cena is returning to WWE RAW and could surprise everyone by challenging Bobby Lashley instead of Roman Reigns

John Cena received one of the loudest pops in the last few years of WWE television when he showed up at the end of Money in the Bank to confront SmackDown's Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The Leader of the Cenation then announced after the show that he'd be kicking off Monday Night RAW and would be revealing his motivation behind his return to WWE.

So, naturally it seems that Cena is going to challenge Reigns at SummerSlam. But what if WWE pulls a swerve and has Cena challenge Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW instead?

Lashley vs. Cena has been done before, but we've never seen a Bobby Lashley this good in WWE before, making the prospect of a match between him and Cena quite an inviting one.

