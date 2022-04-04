5 takeaways from Night Two of WrestleMania 38 

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 had many great moments for the WWE Universe to savor.

WWE offered fans a WrestleMania Saturday that was simply incredible on all fronts. Although Sunday couldn't quite match Night One, it was still a very good half of 'Mania that everyone will remember for a long while.

From Vince McMahon's in-ring return to Roman Reigns making history, the WrestleMania 38 highlight reel made it one of the best versions of the show WWE has offered in many years. While there were some lows, they were mostly overshadowed by the many positives on offer.

Here are five takeaways from Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

#5. On our list of takeaways from the second half of WrestleMania 38: Omos' loss was the correct call

Omos is being pushed to the moon, but him losing was the right decision

Many will take exception to Bobby Lashley defeating Omos in their match at WrestleMania 38. While a case can be made for the latter's momentum being shot back down, WWE made the right call by having him take the loss.

History shows us the example of Braun Strowman, who was unstoppable until his defeat to Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2017. The company used the defeat to further develop him, and the result was the best monster character we had seen in a long time.

WWE could do the same with Omos and have him bounce back from his loss to Lashley. The coming weeks will be crucial in building the giant up as a stronger and more polished competitor.

#4. Nobody beats WWE at celebrity matches

The sports entertainment tagline may be a meme these days, but nobody can deny WWE can deliver when they want to. The latest thing they have picked up is the art of celebrity matches, and boy have they nailed it!

After delivering a banger in the form of The Mysterios vs The Miz and Logan Paul on Night One, WWE gave fans a wild match in Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn. It was absolute madness from start to finish and a complete hoot to watch.

There was a garbage can, a crutch, a STOP sign, an air horn, a taser and even a giant slapping hand in the match. WWE had Knoxville and Zayn employ a very different formula to their match, but the result was the same - an absolute cracker of a celebrity match.

As far as spectacles and unconventional matches go, we feel real confident in saying that WWE is still the company to beat.

#3. Pat McAfee should wrestle more often

Maybe McAfee should leave the commentary table for the ring more often

Pat McAfee silenced the last of his critics after his WrestleMania 38 match against Austin Theory. He delivered yet again in a great contest that had the crowd roaring for him at every turn.

McAfee's performance from start to finish was exemplary. His sprint of a fight against Vince McMahon showed his ability to sell and bump around as well. The former NFL punter can be proud of the effort he put in to entertain the WWE Universe.

Given how he is a fantastic talker who can back it up in the ring, we would love to see McAfee make more wrestling appearances. It goes without saying that fans would welcome his transition into a full-time or even part-time wrestling role.

#2. AJ Styles should return to the main event scene

As one of his shirts says, "If it's not P1, they don't want none"

Oh, how we missed this version of AJ Styles. The elite singles competitor who gives any opponent a good run for their money is finally back.

While it was refreshing to see Styles engage in tag team wrestling alongside Omos, it is only a fraction of what he can offer. The Styles we all want to see is not a midcard player, but the man who turned up against Edge at WrestleMania 38.

WWE should leave no stone unturned in positioning him in the upper berth of singles competition from here on out. After his feud with Edge, an extended stay in the main event scene is the next step for The Phenomenal One.

#1. WWE dropped the ball with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

What is it about WWE and their obsession with making every Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns match a finisher spam-fest? It has been a sore point in every match they have contested after their 2015 encounter, and the same thing happened again at WrestleMania 38.

After WWE marketed the match as the biggest main event in WrestleMania history, fans were excited to witness the clash. But we got another formulaic contest between Lesnar and Reigns that never hit third gear.

The Beast and The Tribal Chief are perfectly capable of putting on a classic, as evidenced by the match they wrestled at WrestleMania 31. Why WWE wouldn't let them wage an extended war in the ring is beyond any of us.

