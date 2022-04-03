5 Takeaways from Night One of WrestleMania 38

Night One of WrestleMania 38 was a spectacular affair that delivered on all fronts. It had great matches, a surreal atmosphere, and many Michael Cole-trademarked WrestleMania Moments'.

WWE treated those in attendance in Texas to a very memorable night that will be extremely hard to top on Sunday. Even though there are more high-profile matches scheduled for Night Two, Saturday got almost everything spot on.

There were many things to take away from Night One. From Ronda Rousey's shock defeat to Cody Rhodes' (not so) surprising return, WWE went all out to live up to the hype they generated for WrestleMania. Having seen what Saturday had to offer, they are on the right track.

Here are five takeaways from Night One of WrestleMania 38.

#5. On our list of takeaways from the first half of WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre needs to be in the main event scene

The Scottish Warrior delivered big at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre's match against Happy Corbin was better than it had any right to be. The WWE Universe had little to no expectations for it, but the two superstars wrestled a fun and exciting contest.

McIntyre has quietly been one of WWE's MVPs for the past three years. He has hardly had a bad match in a long time. There is no doubt that he should be competing for world titles instead of spinning his wheels in the midcard. The Scottish Warrior's match against Corbin proved the former's mettle yet again.

The 36-year-old should emerge as the next challenger for the Universal Championship. If not the top prize, he should at least be a shoo-in for the Intercontinental Championship.

#4. Logan Paul sets a benchmark for celebrity matches

Your writer will stubbornly back Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison as the best celebrity match WWE has ever produced. However, Logan Paul lived up to the standard set by the musician.

The Maverick put in a shift and performed admirably under the WrestleMania 38 spotlight. He bumped around well and landed some great moves, including a Frog Splash and Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos.

Coupled with his stellar heel work, Paul delivered a great performance on his WrestleMania in-ring debut. The Miz attacking him after the match means we haven't seen the last of the YouTuber.

#3. A megastar walks into WrestleMania 38

The man is no longer at CrossRhodes in his career

The thunderous pop that Cody Rhodes received at WrestleMania 38 confirmed that WWE has a gold mine on their hands. The fact that the reaction was that loud despite it being the worst-kept wrestling secret in recent memory makes it all the more amazing.

Rhodes wrestled a great match against Seth Rollins and reintroduced himself to the WWE Universe in fine style. It was a phenomenal debut for The American Nightmare, which buried the demons of the Stardust character in an emphatic fashion.

WWE would be wise to strap a rocket to Rhodes' back and have him challenge at the very top. The reaction he received at The Show of Shows confirms that the WWE Universe would be behind it too.

#2. Ronda Rousey is not done with Charlotte Flair

We haven't seen the last of this feud

We'll be subjected to some excessive bragging from Charlotte Flair over the next few weeks, and for a good reason too. After all, how many women can say they beat Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match?

Although it came under controversial circumstances, Flair now holds a win over Rousey. Her championship is still firmly around her waist, but we are willing to bet that the Rowdy One is not finished with her.

There will most certainly be a rematch down the road, and that would be the time The Baddest Woman on the Planet adds the SmackDown Women's Championship to her collection. Until then, WWE will present fans with an intense and deeply personal feud between the two women.

#1. Austin 3:16 says he's done for good

If that was the last time we saw 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the ring, we are thoroughly heartwarmed and satisfied.

Austin's surprise match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 could have gone wrong in so many ways. However, the legend showed everyone why he is one of the best to have ever done it. In a carefully-crafted match, he looked sharp from start to finish.

The entire segment and match was a phenomenal throwback that ranks among the very best moments in wrestling history. Owens played his role to perfection, and The Texas Rattlesnake got to end his career where he started it.

