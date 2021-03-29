WWE WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show every year. The event marks a "season finale" for the company after 12 months of storytelling. Some of the biggest matches and stories culminate and take place on the grandest stage of them all.

Historically, the main event of a WrestleMania pay-per-view will be a match for a WWE World Championship. Titles such as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Universal Championship and WWE Women's Championship are the pinnacle of a professional wrestler's career. So, it makes sense that the biggest show of the year features such a prestigious title in its main event.

However, there have been rare occasions where the WrestleMania main event doesn't feature a World Championship match. Instead, a personal rivalry, dream match or celebrity attraction takes's the place of the World Title.

Let's take a closer look at 5 non-title WWE WrestleMania main events.

#5 Bam Bam Bigelow vs Lawrence Taylor (WWE WrestleMania XI)

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania XI

The major storyline heading into WrestleMania XI featured WWE Superstar Bam Bam Bigelow feuding with NFL legend Lawrence Taylor.

After losing in the finals of the WWE Tag Team Championship tournament at the 1995 Royal Rumble, Bam Bam Bigelow was incredibly frustrated with the jeers from the WWE Universe. Bigelow lashed out by shoving NFL star Lawrence Taylor, who was at ringside watching the pay-per-view.

Instead of apologizing, Bam Bam Bigelow challenged Lawrence Taylor to a match at WrestleMania XI.

WWE Champion Diesel defended the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XI. Regardless, the decision was made for Bam Bam Bigelow vs Lawrence Taylor to be the main event of the show due to its mainstream press coverage.

After hitting Bam Bam Bigelow with a flying forearm from the second rope, Lawrence Taylor got a shock upset win in his WWE in-ring debut.

