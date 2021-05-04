5 non-wrestling roles for The Undertaker in WWE

Last year, The Undertaker finally exited WWE after a long and fulfilling career in the ring. While the last few years were not the most graceful, The Deadman left WWE a legend — one that wrestling fans will never forget.

The announcement came in the form of the WWE documentary — The Last Ride. Following the documentary, Survivor Series saw his final appearance where he bid farewell to the fans. His last match remained one of his best, where he wrestled AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

The Undertaker mentioned that he's prepared to move on to the next phase of his career. He will no longer be wrestling in the ring, but he could find something new to do outside the ring.

He talked about getting a detox from wrestling but he also recently mentioned that he talked to Triple H about a non-wrestling role in the company.

"I still have the passion," The Undertaker said. "I know my days are done making the slow walk, but I still have a passion and love the business and want to see the business continue to grow.”

When The Undertaker finally decides to return to WWE, it will most likely be in a non-wrestling role. The following are five different roles for The Phenom in the company.

#5 The Undertaker could be a coach at the WWE Performance Center

The Undertaker is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the company. Throughout his career, he held the WWE audience in rapt attention every time he made the long walk down to the ring.

The mystique he held in the ring has not been replicated by any other wrestler. Now that he's retired, The Undertaker could take on a backstage role at the Performance Center as a trainer for the next generation of wrestling talent.

What he can teach them in how to carry themselves, as well as how to wrestle in the ring, could prove invaluable. The Undertaker's value as a trainer can never be overstated.

