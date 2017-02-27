5 Non-WWE wrestlers WWE should sign to refresh its current product

Here's five names/acts to make WWE a "more perfect" Universe.

@marcuskdowling by Marcus Dowling Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 16:18 IST

Obviously, The Terminator is a main event star waiting to happen...

World Wrestling Entertainment’s in a unique position these days. The company is rather demonstrably the “only game in town,” which means that as far as talents they’d consider signing, they have pretty much an open market and access to pretty much anyone.

Yes, stylistically, WWE may have once been considered a “big man territory”, where a plethora of “little guys” with unique wrestling styles and open-minded approaches to wrestling stood minimal chance of becoming Superstars.

However, currently, there’s AJ Styles and John Cena attempting to put Wrestle Kingdom XI to shame at the Royal Rumble, while Jack Gallagher does World of Sport transitions on Monday Night. With all that said, for as great as WWE is, the potential for the company is approximately ten times greater.

Here are five wrestlers who can help WWE reach said potential.

#1 Kenny Omega

Omega has been a break-out star in 2017

New Japan’s “Cleaner” is the de facto “head” of the Bullet Club and wrestles matches in a way that blends video game excitement with strong-style realness. Therefore, for as much as a performer like Cruiserweight TJ Perkins is a video game aficionado, he isn’t WWE 2K17 in real life, and this appeal is exactly why WWE needs a performer of his calibre.

Insofar as top matches left for Omega in New Japan, there’s wrestling Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Championship and defeating him. If you’re Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, that means that you’re looking at ranking something as a “seven-star match” potentially, which is insane.

Also, though nobody says it, there’s money in Omega turning against the Bullet Club and partnering with say, Los Ingobernables de Japon stable leader Tetsuya Naito and maybe New Japan’s “ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi to wrestle The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Between New Japan, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and more, that’s a big money drawing main event literally anywhere in the world. Omega represents the future that WWE demands.