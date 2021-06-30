5 NXT challengers for Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

On NXT this week, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship. Swerve challenged Reed in the middle of the show, not giving The Colossal One much chance to prepare.

Swerve and Hit Row have been a big, well, hit with NXT fans since the group debuted. Swerve's currently on top with a major prize around his waist. The question is, who will be the first to challenge him?

There are several match-ups that are definitely TakeOver worthy right now. Swerve will surely have to defend against Bronson Reed at least once before he moves on. Knowing that, we'll keep Reed off this list. Let's get started. Which five NXT Superstars will challenge the leader of Hit Row?

#5 Former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff

Swerve and Leon Ruff have a lot of history with one another. Ruff was actually the one that broke Swerve initially and brought this side out of him. Swerve blindsided Ruff repeatedly for months, and their feud gave NXT fans some fantastic matches.

Hit Row even debuted during their leader's last match with Ruff. There's a lot of chemistry, and still a lot of anger between the duo. Should Swerve manage to put Reed behind him, a rematch between himself and Ruff would be fantastic.

