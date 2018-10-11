NXT- 5 Points to Note (10 October, 2018)

Nikki Cross knows a secret and she isn't telling anyone

I cannot stress upon just how good I thought this week's episode of NXT was, because it was perfect. There was great storytelling, there were great matches (well, one really good match) and there was a great hook for next week's show. Moreover, there was a sense of 'I want more' when the show concluded. I do not feel the same with either RAW or SmackDown Live.

I will not mention them as part of my 5 points, so let me say this at the outset. The announcers were brilliant in providing the soundtrack to the hour of action that we all witnessed. While I've been critical of his work in the past, Percy Watson has come along fantastically and I cannot imagine an episode of NXT without him anymore.

Let's go right into the heart of the action, ladies and gentlemen. These are 5 things I particularly enjoyed about the show this week.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts as well.

#5 Ciampa's next Championship feud?

Has The Velveteen Dream become a full-fledged babyface at long last?

The Velveteen Dream has become the hottest thing in NXT because of the massive fan support that he's received thanks to his outstanding performances in the ring and on the microphone. Put him across the ring from NXT's most despised performer, Tommaso CIampa, and you have the recipe for a clash like none other.

When The Velveteen Dream implicated Ciampa for the attack on Aleister Black, Ciampa was not amused. This week, Ciampa told Dream that he wasn't 'tough enough', which got the crowd all riled up for their eventual clash, hopefully for the championship. Imagine the kind of heat their match will have, if/when they clash.

The Dream retaliated with a strong jab of his own, that shook Tommaso Ciampa up. But that wasn't the only surprise to come out of this segment...

