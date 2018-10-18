NXT- 5 Points to Note (17 Oct, 2018)

The twist at the end of NXT was super surprising!

NXT does not cut any corners when it comes to providing us with the best sports entertainment action on a weekly basis. This week was a testament to this fact. Not only were the matches good but they also panned out in such a manner that the crowd's breath was taken away on more than one occasion. I thought this week's episode was great, like always.

Of course, I know your opinion may differ from mine. Therefore, I would like to know what you thought of this week's episode too. Let me know your thoughts, views and your opinions.

How excited are you about the matches on the horizon at Evolution and NXT TakeOver: WarGames? Do you think this could potentially be the show of the year?

As much as it sounds like hyperbole when NXT is concerned, you know that you've got a winner.

#5 Poor Britt Baker

Shayna Baszler showed absolutely no mercy to Baker

Anyone who watches independent wrestling must be familiar with Dr. Britt Baker. In fact, she was also a part of the proceedings at All in, where she took part in a fantastic Fatal Four Way match that, according to some, absolutely stole the show. Therefore, fans would have expected her to put on a strong performance against the Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler.

Unfortunately for Baker, this was just a showcase match for Baszler ahead of her historic women's championship match at WWE Evolution. Much like a surgeon, Baszler manipulated joints and unleashed an array of pain on her opponent that had Baker writhing and screaming for help on the mat. The referee had to put a stop to proceedings at one point.

As one would expect, the carnage did not stop at that point. Baszler delivered a knee, sending a message to Sane!

