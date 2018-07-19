NXT- 5 Points to Note: 18 July, 2018

The women stole the show on this episode of NXT

NXT was absolutely fantastic this week. It's amazing how they set high expectations for themselves with fabulous shows and invariably deliver, week after week. I think the product feels fresh because every single character does not show up every week. I felt this week's episode was very interesting indeed.

There weren't a lot of matches, so to speak. There were two women's matches and a squash match only. Instead, there were quite a few promo packages about the superstars that did a lot to establish them as top tier talent.

This was an eventful show and I've picked out 5 things that I found particularly interesting about it. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.

Here are 5 points to note from this week's episode of NXT!

#5 This is awesome!

Kairi Sane will go on to TakeOver: Brooklyn to face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship

Many believed that the NXT Women's Division was doomed when Asuka got called up to the main roster. Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane proved that such was not the case at all with a fabulous match on this week's show. The crowd was red hot through the course of this contest, chanting for all three women and also for Mauro Ranallo!

Shayna Baszler joined the announcers at ringside and tried to be her usual heelish self, but one could see that even she was impressed by the main event. Candice LeRae, in particular, displayed supreme finesse and some unbelievable athleticism too. Ultimately, it was Kairi Sane that stood tall and victorious.

With Sane reigning supreme, it seems like we'll have a Mae Young Classic finals rematch in Brooklyn this year. Could we see a new champion being crowned at the event?

