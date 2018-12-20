×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NXT- 5 Points to Note (19 December, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.69K   //    20 Dec 2018, 10:52 IST

What an exceptionally good episode of NXT aired this week
What an exceptionally good episode of NXT aired this week

The McMahons promised a fresh start to both RAW and SmackDown Live, this week. As a result, there was an air of newness in those shows, all throughout. NXT promised us nothing that they otherwise wouldn't have, but still served up a pretty fantastic episode. If you haven't checked it out yet, you should do so immediately.

The main event steel cage match wasn't the only noteworthy thing about the said episode. Many pieces fell into place that should play out in weeks to come. There was very little that I disliked about this week's episode.

Thankfully, this is not a 'Best and worst' countdown or I would struggle with the 'worst' part of my article. I have identified 5 points to note from this article, and I would like to hear your views on what I've listed.

So, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Inside the dreaded, solid steel structure

Gargano and Black went the distance in this match
Gargano and Black went the distance in this match

This was a long match. If you'd put two other opponents inside the cage, who do not possess the in-ring IQ or the history that Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano do, it could have been a pretty dull match. But these two men made it work, telling a story with high spots thrown in at just the right moments.

Aleister Black had the match won at a point, but he decided to return and inflict more punishment upon Johnny Gargano, during the course of the contest. This was a fantastic little touch, which proves how well NXT understands its characters. Compare this to Ambrose and Rollins, who decided to blow off a personal rivalry with a technical showcase.

The finish of the match deserves a page of its own. And it will!

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Heavy Machinery WWE Ronda Rousey Marina Shafir WWE Points To Note
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Meet the Superstars called up to WWE main roster from NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 points to note (5th Dec, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (7 Nov, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (14 November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (17 Oct, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT: 5 Points to note (October 24th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performers on NXT this week (12 December 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (December 5, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Superstars of NXT (3rd of October 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us