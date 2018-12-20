NXT- 5 Points to Note (19 December, 2018)

What an exceptionally good episode of NXT aired this week

The McMahons promised a fresh start to both RAW and SmackDown Live, this week. As a result, there was an air of newness in those shows, all throughout. NXT promised us nothing that they otherwise wouldn't have, but still served up a pretty fantastic episode. If you haven't checked it out yet, you should do so immediately.

The main event steel cage match wasn't the only noteworthy thing about the said episode. Many pieces fell into place that should play out in weeks to come. There was very little that I disliked about this week's episode.

Thankfully, this is not a 'Best and worst' countdown or I would struggle with the 'worst' part of my article. I have identified 5 points to note from this article, and I would like to hear your views on what I've listed.

So, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Inside the dreaded, solid steel structure

Gargano and Black went the distance in this match

This was a long match. If you'd put two other opponents inside the cage, who do not possess the in-ring IQ or the history that Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano do, it could have been a pretty dull match. But these two men made it work, telling a story with high spots thrown in at just the right moments.

Aleister Black had the match won at a point, but he decided to return and inflict more punishment upon Johnny Gargano, during the course of the contest. This was a fantastic little touch, which proves how well NXT understands its characters. Compare this to Ambrose and Rollins, who decided to blow off a personal rivalry with a technical showcase.

The finish of the match deserves a page of its own. And it will!

