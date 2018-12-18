Meet the Superstars called up to WWE main roster from NXT

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.44K // 18 Dec 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Before they arrive on RAW, here's an introduction to them

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Shane McMahon promised a brand new start for RAW and WWE on this week's episode. Among the promises they made was that new faces would be showcased, in coming weeks. Later during the show, we learned the names of the superstars who would be called up to RAW. It was a very eclectic mix.

The shortlisted and lucky ones include EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan and Heavy Machinery. If you watch NXT, you're undoubtedly familiar with each of these talented acts. If you do not, here's your chance to be acquainted with them all.

Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the names that were called up to the main roster. Do you think all of them are ready for the big time?

Also, do you see them succeeding in the main roster or getting lost in the shuffle like Tyler Breeze and No Way Jose did?

#5 Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has a background in the Marine Corps. Special Reaction Team and as a result, her character deems herself to be superior to the rest of the NXT roster. Little wonder then, that she goes around calling herself the 'Lady of NXT', dismantling her opponents with the 'Women's Right'. It is a knockout punch that has felled many an opponent in developmental.

In the first edition of the Mae Young Classic, Evans defeated Taynara Conti in the very first round. However, she would lose to Toni Storm in the second. She would find her footing and develop her character during her time in NXT.

Luckily, Evans has a look and build that WWE seems to like and should fare well on RAW. Well, one can at least hope she does so.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement