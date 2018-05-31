NXT- 5 Points to Note (30 May, 2018)

Three Championship matches were announced for TakeOver too!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 10:39 IST 6.13K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Things got weird by the end, this week

NXT was a great watch this week, much like it invariably is. With TakeOver: Chicago only days away now, things fell into place and we finally got a glimpse of some of the matches that will take place at the massive event. Money in the Bank weekend just hotter. Do you guys think TakeOver will overshadow Money in the Bank?

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

The new crop of NXT talent is just as impressive as ever. How cool is it that we had a great episode despite the fact that The Undisputed ERA, Pete Dunne, and Kairi Sane were not on the show. The NXT roster is stacked and everyone is hungry for their moment.

Let's enjoy them while they are afforded the NXT treatment before they get called up to the main roster and their characters change. Here's my takeaway from the episode.

Please let me know your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#5 Aleister Black's next opponent revealed

Have we seen the new NXT Champion already?

While it was never mentioned, Lars Sullivan has a great claim to the NXT Championship. He did beat two world-class athletes recently in a big handicap match. Yes, it is true that his two challengers did come to blows midway through their match against NXT's resident freak. Whatever the case may be, Sullivan will face off with Black at TakeOver.

Has Black's reign come to an end? Is it time for Sullivan to become the new NXT Champion? I wouldn't be surprised if the title is put on the Freak because his look and physique are exactly what the main roster needs.

Metallica fans can rejoice in the knowledge that Lars could 'fade to black' at TakeOver. Oh yes, he certainly could and nothing else matters.