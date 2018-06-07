NXT- 5 Points to Note (6th June, 2018)

Easily the best hour of wrestling this week!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 10:48 IST 3.24K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gargano and Ciampa just took it to a new level

We're only days removed from yet another NXT TakeOver, and judging from the events of this week, this card will be awesome. That said, when has TakeOver not delivered? Invariably every TakeOver card just seems to push the limits, overshadowing the previous card with regard to blowing our minds. This week was no different, really.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Well, a feud is only as good as the build. This week's episode of NXT built nicely to NXT TakeOver: Chicago across an hour of action. We were served just the right appetizer before the main course comes our way, next weekend.

I have picked out five points that I particularly enjoyed this week. I do hope you will chime in with your comments as well.

What did you like about this week's NXT episode?

#5 Singles match to 6-Man brawl

Strong picked up a big win over Danny Burch!

On the surface, this was a pretty meaningless match. Two men who are supposed to clash in a Tag Team environment at NXT TakeOver: Chicago met in a singles match. This match had no stakes and I had no expectations from the match at all. And then, all hell broke loose.

Both Roderick Strong and Danny Burch are great competitors and they started the match off strong (no pun intended at all). As one would expect The Undisputed ERA joined the party supporting their newest recruit. And then, Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interfered.

Danny Burch seemed to have the match won, when Adam Cole would interfere and cause a distraction, allowing Roderick Strong to pick up a big win. Another brawl ensued, with the babyfaces eventually eating the mat and the heels walking out victorious and triumphant!