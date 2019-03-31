5 NXT Signees That May Debut on NXT TV Shortly After WrestleMania

The Performance Center; the more, the merrier!

NXT has become the hot bed for the hottest and best professional wrestling on the planet over the past few years, and as such, WWE continue to bring in the best talent from around the world, and their current batch of NXT Live performers are among the best.

From Australian standouts to well-traveled veterans to big monsters, there is so much talent waiting to make it to NXT TV, and with the likely call-ups that are going to happen after WrestleMania, we may be seeing some of them, sooner, rather than later.

So sit back and read along as we take a look at some of the Performance Center's best recruits; 5 current NXT signees that will be on TV in the months post-WrestleMania.

#5 Elliot Sexton

The 253 lb Australian professional wrestler

The WWE is frequently referred to as the 'Land of the Giants', and while Elliot Sexton isn't a monster the size of The Big Show or Braun Strowman, he's an athletic big man with all the charisma in the world, and it's going to serve him very well going forward.

Sexton came to prominence in Australia, but also on YouTube, as he was the star of his very own series 'Trophy Life'. It shows that not only is he creative, but he's entertaining and full of charisma.

Whether he comes to TV as a singles star or alongside Jonah Rock as their MCW tag team 'SexRock' (name obviously won't make it to TV), Sexton is a star, and will go a long way in the company.

His wrestling isn't at the level of some of the other guys on this show, but his presence and pure character work make up for it, and it's likely that we'll be seeing him in the NXT Championship picture a year or so from now.

