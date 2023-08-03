5 NXT stars who should join current WWE factions

Over the last two years, WWE and NXT have adopted the use of factions. Most groups are comprised of heels, including the Bloodline, Imperium, and Judgment Day.

The LWO joined the ranks around the build to WrestleMania 39. In NXT, the Meta-Four recently joined forces, while the Schism and Gallus have run roughshod over the brand.

The Bloodline saga has been unraveling each week and is probably not about to add any new members. However, other groups like Judgment Day and LWO could certainly add to their ranks. The following five NXT stars would be good fits for WWE main roster factions.

#5 The Creeds would be good students for Alpha Academy

Brutus and Julius Creed would be good fits under Master Chad Gable.

At first, Alpha Academy consisted of just Otis and Chad Gable. Once the group added Maxxine Dupri, it became a faction instead of a tag team. The addition has also been used as a storyline.

Chad Gable could continue to prove his prowess as a teacher if the Creed brothers joined the Academy. They have strong bases in amateur wrestling, and Gable has taught those skills to Dupri.

It would also give Julius and Brutus a good mouthpiece, as neither brother is relatively strong on the mic. If the heel factions keep dominating programming, there need to be strong face pairings to oppose them. The Creeds could add to the Academy's list of success stories.

#4 Dragon Lee would be a perfect fit for the LWO

This option makes sense due to a chance encounter over the last week. Dominik Mysterio has terrorized the main roster for over a year and a half. He won the North American Title through underhanded tactics and is now a thorn in the side of the NXT roster.

Dragon Lee was a big free-agent signing this year. He has challenged for both the North American Title and the Heritage Cup. Due to his association with Lucha Libre, he also stood up for Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of NXT.

Mysterio will be in Lee's corner for his match with Dominik next week. It should be more than a one-night pairing - Lee should eventually join the group full-time. The Hall of Famer is nearing the end of his current deal, but the group could still add members.

#3 Lyra Valkyria or #2 Cora Jade would fit in with the Judgment Day

Was Rhea Ripley potentially recruiting Lyra Valkyria?

Judgment Day has been the top faction on RAW for most of the last two years. While the four-member group works well off each other, another member could be on the way.

Rhea Ripley has both faced and encouraged (in her way) Lyra Valkyria over the last month. She told her to exact revenge on Jacy Jayne, and she did.

The Eradicator also showed respect to Lyra after the two pushed each other to the limit in a match. It could be a foreshadowing of a main roster move. If not, Cora Jade could be headed for RAW or SmackDown. She said she was done with NXT this week, clearing out her locker while running down the women.

She would fit in like a female version of Dominik Mysterio - cowardly but imposing due to her backup. Either star joining Judgment Day would ease them into the main roster.

#1 Ilja Dragunov could move on to Imperium after NXT

For Gunther and Imperium, the "mat is sacred." Each member is technically sound and athletic. The trio of Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser have been together at each stage of their WWE journey.

The man who beat The Ring General for the NXT UK Title was Ilja Dragunov. He's been a top player in NXT for the last year but hasn't been able to win a title. His current angle with Trick Williams might be his last in the developmental brand.

Despite opposing Gunther in the past, Dragunov would be a perfect fit. He's hard-hitting, uber-serious, and unrelenting in his attacks. Joining the group would also allow Gunther to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The Mad Russian would then be the singles star of the group, a la Randy Orton in Evolution.

