5 NXT Superstars who can join RAW or SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam

In an ideal world without the current pandemic, the RAW and SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam would have seen several NXT Superstars jumping ships to the main roster and joining either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. While there might not be several NXT "call-ups" this year, fans can still expect to see a couple of names come up from NXT.

WWE's so-called 'developmental brand' NXT has produced several current Superstars and world champions for the company and even the current NXT roster consists of several top stars who can dominate the main roster in the years to come. There has also been speculation about the anonymous faction called RETRIBUTION which may consist of some NXT talents. With this and WWE shifting to the ThunderDome, the post-SummerSlam period sounds interesting.

Let's take a look at five NXT Superstars who can potentially join either RAW or SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam. Don't forget to comment down and let us know which of these NXT talents you would love to see on the main roster.

#5 Adam Cole

Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/WQ9gaVXI2g — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020

Adam Cole is arguably the biggest star of NXT right now. The leader of the Undisputed Era holds the record for the longest reign as the NXT Champion in the brand's history, a title which he recently lost to Keith Lee.

Adam Cole signed with WWE in 2017 and debuted in NXT, soon forming the Undisputed Era with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, who were later joined by Roderick Strong. The faction have established themselves as one of the best in NXT as well as all of WWE currently.

Adam Cole in NXT currently

Hey Mr. “Next Level”...I’ll see you Saturday at #TakeOverXXX



Sincerely, the guy who is going to make you his b*tch...#AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/u0hxo2XXDW — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

The former NXT Champion, Adam Cole will be taking on former NFL player Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX. The feud between the two started when Cole appeared on McAfee's podcast and got furious over certain comments McAfee made about his size.

In all likeliness, Adam Cole will be the one to come out victorious in the match. But what's next for him? Adam Cole is nothing much left to do in NXT. He is one of the two Superstars to be NXT Triple Crown Champions. It makes all sense for him to move to the main roster, maybe taking the Undisputed Era along with him as well. Adam Cole is someone who is considered by many to be a future World champion in WWE, and if everything goes well, that might happen very soon.