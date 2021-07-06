5 WWE NXT Superstars likely to be called up to the main roster soon 

With all of the recent releases that WWE has made, which include former world champions and other titleholders, the company's RAW and SmackDown rosters are looking a little thin on the ground.

With that in mind there's been a lot of talk about WWE calling up several Superstars from NXT to replenish its blue and red branded shows and freshen things up a bit.

We've even seen evidence of this in recent weeks with several NXT talent making appearances in dark matches during RAW and SmackDown, and some even technically already making their main roster debuts on WWE Main Event.

So, let's take a look at the 5 NXT Superstars who are likely to be called up to WWE's RAW and SmackDown rosters any time now

#5. Former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been described as one of the most promising female talents that WWE has signed in quite some time and at a young age she's already had a decent amount of success in WWE, winning the NXT UK Women's Championship and also the second-ever Mae Young Classic Tournament.

She's currently on NXT where she's had intermittent appearances, although she is set to take on newcomer and Japanese icon Sarray on this week's episode of the yellow brand.

.@SarrayWWE wants a match against Toni Storm. The #WWENXT Twitter account wants to see that match.



Your call, @RealKingRegal. pic.twitter.com/Yketqn6PJe — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

However, there's a chance the match with Sarray will be her last match in NXT as Toni Storm was recently spotted backstage for last week's WWE SmackDown, where she competed in a dark match. Storm allegedly wrestled a fellow possible NXT call-up who will be on this list a little later on in that dark match.

Toni Storm being moved to the main roster without having a decent run in NXT may be a surprise to some, but it's arguably the best thing for her at this stage in her career. She's had a lot of stop-starts and being moved straight to the main roster might be something she needs to really start building momentum again.

Edited by Greg Bush