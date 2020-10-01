As announced at Clash of Champions 2020, the WWE Draft will take place on the Oct. 9 episode of SmackDown and the following RAW on Oct. 12.

The purpose of the WWE Draft is to freshen up the brands by adding new talents to each roster. These additions to the divisions bring about new matches and feuds.

In previous years, NXT hasn’t been part of the WWE Draft. However, this year that could be a possibility. Since AEW and NXT go head-to-head on Wednesday nights, WWE presents NXT on the same level as RAW and SmackDown.

Although it has changed drastically since the fomentation of AEW, the aim of NXT as a developmental brand was to prepare talent for the main roster.

Those who did makes the jump over to the flagship shows were met with varying degrees of success. For every Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, or Alexa Bliss, there was No Way Jose, Apollo Crews, and Ricochet.

This system and format seem to be a thing of the past as NXT wants to keep big names and even bring some back that draws the most viewers to the product.

However, moves to the main roster remain constant. Take Keith Lee, for example; he was NXT royalty and one its biggest stars. Then he debuted on RAW with new music and an altered look. All of the members of RETRIBUTION are former NXT Superstars who have made the jump to the main roster with jarring alterations to their look and characters.

Hopefully, NXT will be included in the WWE Draft this time around. This could begin to legitimize the brand as a part of WWE proper, rather than a splinter cell of sorts.

In this article, we will look at five NXT Superstars that have in one way or another achieved all they can on the black and gold brand. Not to indicate that they are treading water or anything but a move to another show would be a fresh and exciting boost to their WWE career.

Here a five NXT Superstars that should move to the main roster in the 2020 WWE Draft.

#5 Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

Could Ciampa become the "Daddy" of RAW or SmackDown?

Tommaso Ciampa was once “The Daddy” of NXT. His vicious title reign in 2018 was brilliant. He showed that he was not only a top in-ring worker, but his character work was equally enthralling.

His heel turns and resulting feud against his former tag team partner and best friend, Johnny Gargano, was perfect.

Ciampa isn’t a stranger to the red or blue brand. Back in 2019, he debuted with Gargano on RAW, defeating The Revival. On SmackDown, the team formerly known as DIY defeated The Bar. This run was cut short as he had to undergo surgery on his neck and relinquish the NXT Championship.

Plagued by knee and neck injuries, his career in NXT has stalled. Despite remaining on NXT’s top-level, he has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to the main event spot.

A move over to either RAW or SmackDown would certainly inject some new blood into the main roster and give Ciampa a whole new set of obstacles and matchups.