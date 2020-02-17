Best and Worst of WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland - Botch sees Superstar nearly injured; WrestleMania match decided

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

When it comes to NXT TakeOvers, TakeOver: Portland delivered in a very real sense of the term. It is rare for TakeOvers to be featured on a weekend without another WWE pay-per-view backing it up the next night. However, Portland's NXT TakeOver saw that the Black and Yellow brand has grown crucially independent in the best sense of the term, hitting all the marks that were needed for it to create a mark.

Each of the WWE NXT Championships with the exception of the Cruiserweight title was on the line at the TakeOver, and on top of that, there were two feuds between opponents very familiar with one another.

With interferences by Raquel Gonzalez and Johnny Gargano in matters that supposedly did not concern them, there's a lot to talk about from tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland. Here are the best and worst parts of tonight's show from the Black and Yellow brand.

#1 Best: Worthy tribute by Keith Lee

Keith Lee

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic are no strangers to each other. The two have faced each other numerous times over the course of the last 6 months.

Since the feud started, neither has been able to gain foothold over the other, with one win each, and two draws between them. NXT TakeOver: Portland saw that deadlock broken as Keith Lee was able to put away Dijakovic.

The respect between the two opponents was palpable, but neither held anything back with bragging rights on the line for the night, surviving the most devastating offense that their opposition could throw at them.

But there was something more on the line for Lee. He entered with a Maberry Strong t-shirt, which was a tribute to his high school football coach, Daniel Maberry, who passed away earlier this month.

Lee not only won, solidifying his position in the WWE hierarchy, but he also ensured that everyone knew there was a lot in store for his future. With a worthy tribute, this was one of the most emotional and best moments of the night.

