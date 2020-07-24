5 NXT Superstars that should be in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee changed the landscape of NXT once again as he relinquished the NXT North American Championship to kick off the most recent episode of NXT. With that move, the door was opened up for several other stars of the brand to get the same chance that Lee capitalized on.

William Regal added that a series of triple threat matches would be held from now until TakeOver: XXX during SummerSlam weekend. At the event, the winners of the numerous triple threats will vie for the recently vacated title in a ladder match. For those who have followed the title's history, the first-ever Champion, Adam Cole, was crowned after he won a ladder match for the belt.

A graphic appeared during NXT that showcased five spots in the ladder match. The first ladder match had six participants so the number of performers could feasibly change. After defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano on Wednesday, Bronson Reed became the first person to qualify for the ladder match. So who will join him in the title match next month? Here are five people who should be in the match one way or another.

I'd personally like to see Isaiah Scott in the match but it appears as if he is targeting NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar. And even though Gargano lost, he could still weasel his way into the match somehow, especially if one of the triple threats is a last chance type of contest.

#5 Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis would certainly add an interesting element to the ladder match

Dexter Lumis has been in the spotlight in NXT over the last nine months. His character was originally supposed to come off as a creepy heel, but after helping out the Velveteen Dream against the Undisputed Era, he has undergone a shift of character.

While his persona has slightly changed, Lumis has also taken to drawing pictures of events in NXT. He sketched Dream and himself as NXT Tag Team Champions as well as the events of the Great American Bash. On the most recent episode of NXT, he defeated Killian Dain via his choke-hold. Dain did not tap but passed out instead.

Since he's had such a high profile spot over the last five months, it appears as if Lumis is moving up the card. His character work has been great and his recent offerings in the ring have matched his efforts. It's nice to see someone else move up the ladder in NXT rather than having the same four or five people vie for titles. For that reason, Lumis should be in the ladder match.