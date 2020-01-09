5 NXT Superstars who could enter the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

NXT could provide plenty of potential entrants at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is a little over two weeks away and the excitement is setting in. The men's Royal Rumble match, in particular, has been a major piece of speculation in the past day or so, as Brock Lesnar has declared that he will enter the match at number 1.

Along with that pretty surprising revelation, the 30-man match will also play host to some unexpected entrants. In the past few years, these surprises came in the form of the best that NXT has to offer.

As things stand, the Black and Gold brand is not officially a part of the Royal Rumble. But it should be, especially after their victory over RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Either way, we should expect to see a few NXT Superstars show up at the Minute Maid Park on January 26th.

Whether they will be surprise entrants or announced for the 30-man melee beforehand, here are five NXT stars who could enter this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Roderick Strong

Further showcase on the main roster?

One night before Royal Rumble, the Undisputed Era will take on Imperium at World's Collide. Every participant in the match will leave everything in the ring and try to steal the entire weekend, for sure.

However, there must be some Undisputed Era representation in the Royal Rumble match, especially after the incredible year they have had. And with Adam Cole already a champion, the likely name to enter the Rumble is Roderick Strong.

The current North American Champion has already seen success on a major WWE pay-per-view, defeating AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

Strong could have a decent showing in the match but his main purpose would be to sell for a certain surprise return. More on that in a bit.

1 / 5 NEXT